Making sweet chilli sauce at home is simple and satisfying. It allows you to adjust the level of sweetness and heat to your preference while avoiding preservatives. Follow these steps for a tasty homemade version. Here is how to make sweet chilli sauce.

Ingredients

Start by gathering the essential items:

Fresh red chillies (long red for mild heat or bird’s eye for more spiciness)

Garlic cloves

White vinegar

Water

Granulated sugar

Salt

Cornstarch (optional for thickening)

Wash and chop the chillies into small pieces. If you want a less spicy sauce, remove some or all of the seeds. Peel and crush or finely chop the garlic.

Combine and Heat

In a medium-sized saucepan, add the chopped chillies and garlic. Pour in half a cup of white vinegar and half a cup of water. Add about half a cup of sugar and a pinch of salt.

Place the pan on medium heat and stir until the sugar is fully dissolved. Once it reaches a gentle boil, reduce the heat to let it simmer.

Simmer and Thicken

Let the sauce simmer for about 10 to 15 minutes. This reduces the liquid slightly and deepens the flavour. If you want a thicker sauce, make a slurry by mixing 1 teaspoon of cornstarch with 1 tablespoon of cold water. Slowly stir it into the simmering mixture. Continue to cook for a few minutes until the sauce thickens.

Cool and Store

Once the sauce reaches your desired consistency, remove it from the heat and allow it to cool completely. Pour it into a clean, airtight glass jar or bottle. Store it in the refrigerator, where it can last for several weeks.

Use and Enjoy

Use your homemade sweet chilli sauce as a dip for fried snacks, drizzle it over stir-fries, or brush it on grilled meats. It’s also great in marinades or salad dressings.

