A Swiss roll is a light sponge cake filled with jam, cream, or chocolate, rolled into a spiral. Despite its elegant appearance, it’s fairly simple to make at home if you follow the right steps. Here’s how to make swiss roll using basic ingredients.

Prepare the Baking Equipment

Start by preheating your oven to 180°C (350°F). Grease a rectangular baking tray or Swiss roll tin, and line it with parchment paper to prevent sticking. Use a tray that is shallow and wide enough for the sponge to bake evenly and be rolled easily.

Make the Sponge Batter

Crack 4 large eggs into a bowl and add 100 grams (about ½ cup) of granulated sugar. Whisk the eggs and sugar together until the mixture becomes thick, pale, and airy. This can take around 5 minutes with an electric mixer.

Once thickened, gently sift in 100 grams of plain flour. Fold it in carefully using a spatula to keep the batter light. Avoid overmixing. Optionally, you can add a teaspoon of vanilla essence for extra flavour.

Bake the Sponge

Pour the batter into the prepared baking tray and spread it evenly with a spatula. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the sponge is golden and springs back when lightly pressed with a finger.

Avoid overbaking, as the cake needs to remain soft and flexible for rolling.

Roll the Cake While Warm

While the cake is still warm, place a clean kitchen towel on a flat surface and dust it with icing sugar. Carefully flip the sponge onto the towel and peel off the parchment paper.

Starting from one of the short ends, gently roll up the sponge with the towel inside. Let it cool completely in this rolled shape. This step helps the cake hold its spiral form later without cracking.

Prepare the Filling

While the rolled sponge cools, prepare your preferred filling. You can use strawberry or raspberry jam, whipped cream, or chocolate spread. Make sure the filling is at room temperature and easy to spread.

If using cream, whip it until it forms soft peaks. You can also mix in some icing sugar or vanilla for extra taste.

Fill and Re-Roll

Once the sponge is completely cool, carefully unroll it. Spread your filling evenly across the entire surface, leaving a small gap around the edges. Then roll the cake back up tightly (without the towel) into a log shape.

Wrap it in cling film and refrigerate for 30 minutes to help it set.

Slice and Serve

After chilling, unwrap the Swiss roll and dust it with icing sugar. You can also decorate the top with melted chocolate or fruit. Slice with a sharp knife and serve with tea or coffee.

