How To Make Tomato Purée

Tomato purée is a smooth, thick liquid made by cooking and straining fresh tomatoes. It forms the base of many sauces, soups, and stews. Making it at home is a great way to use up ripe tomatoes and avoid store-bought additives. Here’s how to make tomato puree easily.

Select Fresh, Ripe Tomatoes

Start with ripe, juicy tomatoes for the best flavor. Plum or Roma tomatoes are ideal because they have fewer seeds and more flesh. You’ll need about 1 kg (roughly 2 pounds) of tomatoes to make around 1½ cups of purée.

Wash the tomatoes thoroughly and remove any stems or bruised parts.

Blanch the Tomatoes

To remove the skins easily, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cut a small “X” at the bottom of each tomato. Carefully place the tomatoes into the boiling water for about 30 seconds, or until the skins start to peel back.

Immediately transfer them to a bowl of ice water to cool. This helps stop the cooking and loosens the skins.

Peel and Chop

Once the tomatoes are cool enough to handle, peel off the skins using your fingers or a small knife. Then chop the tomatoes roughly, discarding any hard core or excess seeds if desired.

You can leave the seeds in if you prefer a more rustic purée.

Cook Down the Tomatoes

Place the chopped tomatoes in a saucepan and cook them over medium heat. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Let them simmer for 10–15 minutes, or until they break down and release their juices.

This step helps concentrate the flavor and softens the flesh for easy blending.

Blend and Strain

Allow the cooked tomatoes to cool slightly, then blend them into a smooth purée using a blender or hand mixer. For a very smooth purée, pass the mixture through a sieve or fine strainer to remove any remaining seeds or skin bits.

You can skip straining if a thicker texture is acceptable for your recipe.

Use or Store

Tomato purée can be used right away or stored. To store, pour the purée into a clean glass jar or airtight container. It will keep in the refrigerator for up to one week.

For longer storage, freeze the purée in ice cube trays or small containers. Once frozen, transfer the cubes to freezer bags for easy use in recipes.

