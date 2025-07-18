Trifle pudding is a layered dessert made with cake, custard, fruit, jelly, and cream. It is popular for its beautiful presentation and delightful combination of textures and flavours. Whether you’re serving it for a family gathering or a festive celebration, it’s a dessert that pleases both children and adults. Here’s how to make trifle pudding at home.

Prepare the Ingredients

You will need a few basic components to assemble your trifle:

Sponge cake or plain vanilla cake (store-bought or homemade)

Jelly (any flavour, usually strawberry or raspberry)

Custard (homemade or instant)

Fresh fruit (bananas, strawberries, grapes, or canned fruit cocktail)

Whipped cream

Optional toppings like nuts, chocolate shavings, or sprinkles

Make the jelly first according to the packet instructions and let it set in the fridge.

Make the Custard

If you’re using custard powder, mix 2 tablespoons of the powder with 2 tablespoons of sugar and a little milk to form a paste. Boil 2 cups of milk separately, then slowly stir in the paste. Cook while stirring until the custard thickens. Let it cool to room temperature.

You can also use readymade custard to save time.

Cut the Cake and Fruits

Cut the sponge cake into small cubes. Peel and slice the fruits into bite-sized pieces. Choose a clear glass bowl so you can see the layers clearly.

You can lightly drizzle fruit juice or syrup over the cake pieces if you want extra flavour and moisture.

Layer the Trifle

Start assembling the trifle in this order:

First layer: Place the cake cubes at the bottom of the bowl.

Place the cake cubes at the bottom of the bowl. Second layer: Add a layer of set jelly on top of the cake.

Add a layer of set jelly on top of the cake. Third layer: Spoon a generous amount of custard over the jelly.

Spoon a generous amount of custard over the jelly. Fourth layer: Add a layer of chopped fruit.

Add a layer of chopped fruit. Fifth layer: Spread whipped cream evenly over the fruit.

Repeat the layers if you have a deep bowl, ending with whipped cream on top.

Add Toppings

Decorate the top with whatever toppings you like. Common choices include:

Crushed nuts

Chocolate chips

Grated chocolate

Cherries

Colourful sprinkles

Make it as festive or simple as you prefer.

Chill Before Serving

Cover the bowl with cling film and refrigerate the trifle for at least 2 hours. This allows all the layers to set and the flavours to combine beautifully.

Serve chilled, scooping deep enough to get all the layers in each portion.

