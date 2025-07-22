Subtracting a percentage in Excel is a useful skill when calculating discounts, reducing values, or adjusting totals. Excel makes it easy to perform these calculations using simple formulas. Whether you’re subtracting a fixed percentage or one stored in another cell, here’s how to minus percentage in Excel.

Enter Your Values

Start by entering your original values in one column. For example, type a number like 100 into cell A1, which will represent the original amount. In another cell, such as B1, you can type the percentage you want to subtract—for example, 10%.

If you don’t want to type the percentage in a separate cell, you can write it directly in the formula.

Subtract a Fixed Percentage

To subtract a fixed percentage from a number in Excel, use this formula:

= A1 – (A1 * 10%)

This formula means: subtract 10% of the value in A1 from the original number. The result will be 90 if A1 is 100.

Alternatively, you can use:

= A1 * (1 – 10%)

This gives the same result. It multiplies the original value by 90%, which effectively subtracts 10%.

Subtract a Percentage in Another Cell

If your percentage is written in another cell (say B1), then the formula becomes:

= A1 – (A1 * B1)

Or:

= A1 * (1 – B1)

So if A1 is 200 and B1 is 25%, the result will be 150.

Make sure the percentage in B1 is either typed as 25% or 0.25—Excel will understand both.

Apply the Formula to a List

If you have a column of values and you want to subtract the same percentage from all of them, write the formula for the first row (e.g., =A2 * (1 – 10%)), then drag the fill handle down the column to apply the formula to the rest.

If you’re using a percentage stored in another cell, use an absolute reference like this:

= A2 * (1 – $B$1)

The dollar signs make sure that as you drag the formula down, the percentage in B1 stays constant.

Format the Results (Optional)

After subtracting the percentage, you can format the result as a number, currency, or any other format you prefer. Just select the cells with the results, right-click, choose “Format Cells,” and pick your desired style.

