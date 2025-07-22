Subtracting a percentage in Excel is a useful skill when calculating discounts, reducing values, or adjusting totals. Excel makes it easy to perform these calculations using simple formulas. Whether you’re subtracting a fixed percentage or one stored in another cell, here’s how to minus percentage in Excel.
- Enter Your Values
Start by entering your original values in one column. For example, type a number like 100 into cell A1, which will represent the original amount. In another cell, such as B1, you can type the percentage you want to subtract—for example, 10%.
If you don’t want to type the percentage in a separate cell, you can write it directly in the formula.
- Subtract a Fixed Percentage
To subtract a fixed percentage from a number in Excel, use this formula:
= A1 – (A1 * 10%)
This formula means: subtract 10% of the value in A1 from the original number. The result will be 90 if A1 is 100.
Alternatively, you can use:
= A1 * (1 – 10%)
This gives the same result. It multiplies the original value by 90%, which effectively subtracts 10%.
- Subtract a Percentage in Another Cell
If your percentage is written in another cell (say B1), then the formula becomes:
= A1 – (A1 * B1)
Or:
= A1 * (1 – B1)
So if A1 is 200 and B1 is 25%, the result will be 150.
Make sure the percentage in B1 is either typed as 25% or 0.25—Excel will understand both.
- Apply the Formula to a List
If you have a column of values and you want to subtract the same percentage from all of them, write the formula for the first row (e.g., =A2 * (1 – 10%)), then drag the fill handle down the column to apply the formula to the rest.
If you’re using a percentage stored in another cell, use an absolute reference like this:
= A2 * (1 – $B$1)
The dollar signs make sure that as you drag the formula down, the percentage in B1 stays constant.
- Format the Results (Optional)
After subtracting the percentage, you can format the result as a number, currency, or any other format you prefer. Just select the cells with the results, right-click, choose “Format Cells,” and pick your desired style.
