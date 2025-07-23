Transferring pictures from your phone’s internal storage to a memory card helps free up space and keeps your important photos safely backed up. Whether you’re using an Android phone with a microSD card or a device that supports file management, the process is simple and useful. Here’s how to move pictures from phone to memory card step by step.

Insert a Memory Card

If your phone has a memory card slot, insert a compatible microSD card. Make sure it is properly seated and recognized by your phone. Most phones will automatically detect the memory card and prompt you to set it up.

If you haven’t inserted one yet, power off your phone, place the microSD card into the slot, and turn the phone back on.

Open the File Manager or Gallery App

To move your pictures manually, open the File Manager (sometimes called My Files or Files) app on your phone. Alternatively, you can start from the Gallery or Photos app if it allows direct file movement.

Navigate to Internal Storage or Phone Storage, then locate the DCIM folder or Pictures folder where your photos are stored.

Select the Pictures to Move

Browse through the folder and long-press on one picture to enable selection mode. Then tap on other pictures you want to move, or use the “Select All” option if you want to move everything.

Once your photos are selected, tap the Move or Cut option (usually represented by scissors or a folder icon with an arrow).

Choose the Destination on the Memory Card

After tapping Move, you will be asked to choose the destination folder. Navigate to your SD card storage, then select a folder such as DCIM, Pictures, or create a new folder for organization.

Tap Paste or Move Here to begin transferring the selected photos to your memory card.

Wait for the Transfer to Complete

Depending on the number and size of the pictures, the transfer may take a few seconds or a couple of minutes. Keep your phone powered on and avoid closing the app while the files are moving.

Once the transfer is complete, your photos will now be stored on the SD card and free up space on your phone.

Confirm the Transfer

To double-check, go back to your Gallery or Photos app and look for a new album linked to your SD card. You can also open File Manager and browse the SD card to make sure your photos are safely stored there.

If everything looks good, you can delete the original copies from internal storage to save space.

Also Read: How To Make Sugar