Many people want their hair to be light. A times, it is expensive to seek saloon services. This, therefore, calls for natural means that could keep your hair light and shine. If you’re looking to lighten your hair without turning to harsh chemicals, here how to naturally lighten hair to achieve a sun-kissed glow.

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is a classic natural hair lightener. Mix fresh lemon juice with water and spritz it onto your hair. Sit in the sun for a while to enhance the lightening effect. Keep in mind that lemon juice can be drying, so moisturize your hair afterward.

Chamomile Tea Rinse

Brew a strong cup of chamomile tea and let it cool. Use it as a hair rinse after shampooing. Chamomile has mild lightening properties and can add golden tones to your hair.

How To Naturally Lighten Hair Using Honey and Cinnamon Mask

Create a hair mask by mixing honey and cinnamon. Apply the mixture to your hair and leave it on for a couple of hours. Both honey and cinnamon have natural lightening properties.

Olive Oil and Lemon Mask

Combine olive oil with lemon juice to create a nourishing hair mask. The olive oil helps to counteract the potential drying effect of lemon juice while gradually lightening your hair.

How To Naturally Lighten Hair Using Baking Soda

Make a paste using baking soda and water. Apply it to your hair, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, and then rinse. Baking soda can help lighten hair and remove residue, but it’s essential not to use it too frequently to avoid excessive dryness.

Saltwater Spray

For those who live near the ocean, saltwater can naturally lighten hair. Fill a spray bottle with saltwater and mist it onto your hair before sun exposure. This mimics the effects of a day at the beach.

Honey and Vinegar Rinse

Mix equal parts honey and vinegar and dilute it with water. Use this as a final rinse after shampooing. The honey adds subtle highlights, and the vinegar helps to remove any product buildup.

Rhubarb

Boil rhubarb in water and use the cooled liquid as a hair rinse. Rhubarb has natural lightening properties that can add brightness to your hair.

Sun Exposure

Simply spending time in the sun can naturally lighten your hair. The sun’s UV rays can help break down melanin in the hair, leading to gradual lightening. Be sure to protect your skin and use hair products with UV filters.

Cider Vinegar and Water Spray

Mix apple cider vinegar with water and spritz it onto your hair. This can help remove mineral buildup and enhance natural highlights.

Walnut Hulls

Boil crushed walnut hulls in water to create a dark solution. Rinse your hair with this liquid to add subtle dark undertones and highlights.

Aloe Vera and Honey Mask

Combine aloe vera gel with honey to create a hydrating hair mask. Aloe vera promotes a healthy scalp, while honey adds a touch of lightness to your hair.

Beet Juice

For a natural red tint, apply beet juice to your hair. It might not lighten all hair shades, but it can enhance red tones.

Rooibos Tea Rinse

Brew strong rooibos tea and use it as a hair rinse. This caffeine-free tea can add a reddish tint to light-colored hair.

Remember to be patient, as natural lightening methods may take time to show noticeable results. Additionally, it’s essential to moisturize your hair regularly to prevent dryness and damage. If you have concerns about potential allergic reactions or adverse effects, perform a patch test before applying any natural lightening ingredients to your hair.

