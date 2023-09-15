Pregnancy is a beautiful journey, but it can often come with discomforts like heartburn. The good news is that there are natural and home remedies that can help you find relief without resorting to medication. Here are some ways to how to naturally relieve heartburn during pregnancy.

Instead of three large meals, opt for five to six smaller ones throughout the day. This can help reduce the pressure on your stomach and minimize heartburn.

Stay Upright After Eating

Avoid lying down immediately after meals. Try to remain in an upright position for at least an hour to allow your food to digest properly.

Elevate Your Upper Body While Sleeping

Elevating your upper body with pillows or a wedge pillow can prevent stomach acids from flowing into your esophagus while you sleep.

Ginger Tea

Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory properties. Sip on ginger tea or chew on a small piece of fresh ginger to alleviate heartburn.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea can help soothe the lining of your esophagus. Enjoy a cup of chamomile tea after meals to reduce heartburn.

Baking Soda and Water

Mix a teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water and drink it slowly. This can neutralize stomach acids and provide relief.

Slippery Elm Lozenges

Slippery elm is known for its soothing properties. Lozenges made from this herb can help ease heartburn discomfort.

Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera juice can help reduce inflammation in the esophagus. Drink a small amount (about 1/4 cup) before meals.

Papaya Enzymes

Papaya contains natural enzymes that aid in digestion. Consider taking papaya enzyme supplements to help prevent heartburn.

Avoid Trigger Foods

Identify and avoid foods that trigger heartburn for you. Common triggers include spicy, fried, or acidic foods, as well as caffeine and carbonated beverages.

Chewing Gum: Chewing sugarless gum after meals can stimulate saliva production, which can help neutralize stomach acids. Wear Loose Clothing: -Tight-fitting clothes can put pressure on your abdomen. Opt for loose, comfortable clothing to reduce abdominal pressure. Apple Cider Vinegar: Although it might seem counterintuitive, some people find relief from heartburn by mixing a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar with a glass of water. Be cautious with this remedy and consult your healthcare provider. Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can help dilute stomach acids and reduce heartburn. Practice Stress Reduction: Stress can exacerbate heartburn symptoms. Engage in relaxation techniques like deep breathing, prenatal yoga, or meditation to reduce stress. Consult Your Healthcare Provider: If your heartburn is severe or persistent, consult your healthcare provider. They can recommend safe over-the-counter antacids or other treatments that are suitable for pregnancy.

Remember that every pregnancy is unique, so it’s essential to find what works best for you. If home remedies do not provide relief or if your symptoms worsen, seek guidance from your healthcare provider to ensure both you and your baby’s well-being. That is how to naturally relieve heartburn during pregnancy.

