How To Perform A Reverse Image Search Using Google On iPhone

Searching for an image on Google using your iPhone can be a handy way to gather more information about pictures you come across. Here’s a step-by-step on how to search an image on google on iPhone.

You should launch the Google Chrome app on your iPhone. If you don’t have it installed, download it from the App Store.

Visit the Google Images Website

Then go to the Google Images website by typing “images.google.com” into the address bar and pressing “Go” or “Enter.”

Access Desktop Site

To have the full desktop version experience, tap the three dots at the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Then choose “Request Desktop Site” from the menu.

Upload an Image

Next tap on the camera icon in the search bar. This opens the image search options.

Choose between “Paste image URL” if you have the URL of an online image or “Upload an image” to use a photo from your device.

Upload Image from iPhone

If uploading from your device, tap “Choose File” or a similar option. Select the photo you want to search from your iPhone’s gallery.

Start the Image Search

Once the image is uploaded, tap “Search” to initiate the reverse image search.

Review Search Results

Google will provide results based on the image you uploaded. Explore the search results to find web pages where the image appears, similar images, or information related to the image.

Utilize Google Lens

Alternatively, if you have the Google app installed, you can also use Google Lens for reverse image searches. Open the Google app, tap on the Google Lens icon (usually shaped like a colorful dot), and select the image icon. Choose an image from your gallery to start the search.

Use Third-Party Apps

Notably, there are third-party apps available on the App Store, such as “Search By Image” or “Reverse Image Search,” that streamline the process. Download and install one of these apps if you prefer a dedicated tool.

Save or Share Results

If you find relevant information, you can save images or share search results by tapping the respective options provided.

Performing a reverse image search on Google with your iPhone allows you to discover more about images, identify objects, or find the original source of a picture, enhancing your overall online experience.

