Pickling chillies is a simple and effective way to preserve their heat and flavour for months. Whether you enjoy them as a topping, side dish, or ingredient, pickled chillies add a spicy tang to many meals. You don’t need special equipment or preservatives—just vinegar, salt, and a few basic ingredients. Here is how to pickle chillies.

Gather Your Ingredients and Supplies

To make basic pickled chillies, you’ll need:

Fresh chillies (any variety)

White vinegar (or apple cider vinegar)

Water

Sugar (optional for mild sweetness)

Salt (non-iodized, like pickling salt or sea salt)

Garlic cloves (optional)

A clean glass jar with a tight lid

You can use green, red, or mixed chillies depending on your taste and heat preference.

Prepare the Chillies

Wash the chillies under running water to remove dirt or residues. Dry them thoroughly with a clean towel.

Depending on your preference, you can:

Slice them into rings for easier use later

Leave them whole and pierce with a knife to help them absorb brine

Remove the seeds if you prefer less heat

Set the prepared chillies aside while you make the brine.

Make the Pickling Brine

In a small saucepan, mix:

1 cup vinegar

1 cup water

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar (optional)

Bring the mixture to a gentle boil while stirring to dissolve the salt and sugar. You can add sliced garlic or peppercorns for extra flavour if you like.

Once boiling, remove from heat and let it cool slightly—just enough so it’s warm but not hot.

Pack the Jar

Place the chillies into your clean jar, packing them tightly but without crushing them. If you’re using extras like garlic cloves or spices, add them in between the chillies.

Pour the warm brine over the chillies until completely covered, leaving about half an inch of space at the top. Use a clean spoon to press down any floating pieces.

Seal and Store

Wipe the jar’s rim and screw the lid on tightly. Allow the jar to cool at room temperature for a few hours.

Once cool, place the jar in the refrigerator. Let the chillies pickle for at least 2 days before eating, though they taste better after a week. The longer they sit, the more flavourful they become.

Use and Keep

Use pickled chillies on sandwiches, pizzas, stir-fries, or as a spicy snack. They can last several weeks in the fridge if stored properly in clean conditions and always covered in brine.

