Pinning a chat on WhatsApp allows you to keep important conversations at the top of your chat list for quick access. This is especially useful if you message certain contacts frequently. WhatsApp for iPhone makes this process simple, and you can pin up to three chats at a time. Here is how to pin someone on WhatsApp iPhone.

Open WhatsApp on Your iPhone

Start by unlocking your iPhone and tapping the WhatsApp icon to open the app. Make sure you’re on the Chats tab, where all your conversations are listed.

Locate the Chat You Want to Pin

Scroll through your chat list and find the conversation you want to keep at the top. It can be an individual chat or a group chat.

Swipe Right on the Chat

Gently swipe right to left on the chat you want to pin, but not all the way across the screen. This will reveal several options on the left side of the chat.

Tap the Pin icon (it looks like a small thumbtack). Once tapped, the chat will immediately move to the top of your list.

Confirm the Chat Is Pinned

Pinned chats appear above all other chats with a small pin icon next to them. Even if you receive new messages from other contacts, your pinned chat will remain at the top.

You can repeat this process for up to three chats. If you try to pin a fourth, WhatsApp will prompt you to unpin one of the existing ones.

To Unpin a Chat

If you ever want to unpin a conversation, swipe right on the pinned chat and tap the Unpin icon. The chat will return to its normal position in your conversation list, based on recent activity.

