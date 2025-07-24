Planning a baby shower is a thoughtful way to celebrate a new life and support expectant parents. Whether it’s a casual gathering or a themed party, a successful baby shower requires preparation, creativity, and consideration for the guest of honor. Here’s a simple guide how to plan a baby shower step by step.

Decide Who Will Host

Traditionally, a friend, family member, or colleague hosts the baby shower rather than the parents-to-be. Decide who will organize the event and handle responsibilities such as sending invitations, arranging food, and setting up the venue.

Set a Budget

Before making any decisions, determine how much you’re willing to spend. This will help guide choices about the venue, food, decorations, and entertainment. A budget also prevents overspending and helps keep everything on track.

Choose a Date and Venue

Pick a date that works well for the expectant parent and close family and friends. Baby showers are usually held about 4 to 6 weeks before the due date. Choose a venue based on your guest list size and budget—it could be at someone’s home, a restaurant, or even a park.

Create a Guest List

Work with the parent-to-be to compile a list of people they’d like to invite. Keep the space and budget in mind when finalizing numbers. You can send traditional paper invites, digital cards, or use messaging apps for convenience.

Pick a Theme

While not necessary, a theme can make planning easier and the event more fun. Themes can be based on baby animals, colors, gender reveals, storybooks, or anything the parents like. Use the theme for decorations, games, and even the cake.

Plan Food and Drinks

Depending on the time of day and location, you can serve snacks, a light lunch, or a full meal. Include drinks suitable for all guests, especially non-alcoholic options. Don’t forget something sweet like cupcakes, cookies, or a themed cake.

Organize Games and Activities

Baby shower games break the ice and keep guests entertained. Popular games include guessing the baby’s due date, diaper races, baby name suggestions, and memory games. You can also set up a gift-opening area or craft table for decorating baby clothes or writing advice cards.

Prepare Decorations and Party Favors

Decorate the space with balloons, banners, and themed items that match your chosen colors or theme. Party favors are optional but appreciated—simple tokens like candles, candy bags, or personalized items work well.

Plan for Gifts

Make sure the expectant parent is registered for baby gifts if they wish. Share the registry with guests so they know what’s needed. Have someone assist during gift opening and record who gave what for thank-you notes later.

Follow Up After the Shower

Send thank-you notes or messages to guests after the event. The host can assist the parent-to-be with this. It’s a kind gesture to acknowledge everyone’s time, gifts, and presence.

