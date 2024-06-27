Planting a mango seed is a rewarding way to grow your own mango tree, potentially yielding delicious fruit in the future. With proper care and patience, you can enjoy watching your mango seedling grow into a thriving tree.

How to Plant a Mango Seed

Gather Your Supplies Fresh ripe mango fruit

Knife

Paper towels

Plastic zipper bag or container

Potting soil

Small pot with drainage holes Preparing the Mango Seed Choose a ripe mango and carefully extract the seed (also known as the pit) from the fruit. Mango seeds are large and flat, usually oval-shaped.

Use a knife to carefully remove the outer husk or skin from the seed. Be cautious not to damage the seed inside. Germinating the Seed Wrap the cleaned mango seed in a damp paper towel. Place it in a plastic zipper bag or container to keep it moist.

Store the seed in a warm, sunny spot. Check the paper towel regularly to ensure it remains damp but not soaked. This process can take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks. Planting the Germinated Seed Once the mango seed has sprouted a root about 2-3 inches long, it is ready to be planted.

Fill a small pot with well-draining potting soil. Create a small hole in the center of the soil.

Gently place the germinated mango seed into the hole with the root facing downward. Cover the root with soil, leaving the top of the seed exposed. Caring for the Mango Seedling Place the pot in a warm, sunny location where the seedling will receive plenty of sunlight.

Keep the soil consistently moist but not waterlogged. Water when the top inch of soil feels dry.

Provide occasional light fertilization with a balanced fertilizer, following package instructions for dilution. Transplanting and Growth As the mango seedling grows, it may outgrow its initial pot. When the seedling is about 1-2 feet tall and has developed several sets of leaves, it’s time to transplant it into a larger pot or directly into the ground if you live in a suitable climate.

Choose a sunny, well-draining location for planting the mango tree outdoors, ensuring it has enough space to grow. Maintenance and Patience Continue to water and fertilize the mango tree as it grows. Prune it as needed to encourage healthy growth and shape.

Mango trees typically take several years to mature and produce fruit, so patience is key. Enjoy watching your mango tree thrive and grow over time.

