Growing a lemon tree from seed is a simple and satisfying process, especially for those who enjoy home gardening. While seed-grown lemon trees may take several years to bear fruit, they make attractive indoor or outdoor plants. Here’s how to plant lemon seeds and grow your own lemon tree.

Choose a Fresh Lemon

Start with an organic lemon, as seeds from treated fruit may not germinate. Look for a ripe, healthy lemon with plump seeds inside. Avoid dried or shriveled seeds.

Extract and Clean the Seeds

Cut the lemon and gently remove a few seeds. Rinse them under running water to remove pulp and juice. It’s important to remove any remaining fruit residue to prevent mold growth during germination.

For better results, plant the seeds while they are still moist and fresh.

Prepare the Seeds for Planting

Some gardeners prefer to soak the seeds in warm water for a few hours to soften the seed coat. Others peel off the outer seed coat carefully using fingers or tweezers to speed up germination, but this step is optional.

Fill a Pot with Soil

Use a small pot with drainage holes and fill it with a well-draining potting mix. A mix designed for citrus or a blend of peat moss, perlite, and compost works well. Slightly moisten the soil before planting.

Plant the Seeds

Plant each seed about 1–2 centimeters deep (half an inch) into the soil. Cover lightly with soil and press gently. You can plant multiple seeds in one pot, spacing them a few centimeters apart.

Create a Greenhouse Effect

To maintain warmth and moisture, cover the pot with clear plastic wrap or a plastic bag. This helps speed up germination by trapping humidity. Poke a few holes in the plastic for air circulation.

Place in Warm, Indirect Light

Put the pot in a warm place with indirect sunlight. Avoid direct sunlight, which can overheat the seeds. Maintain a consistent temperature of about 21–27°C (70–80°F).

Keep the soil moist but not soaked. Mist with water when the surface feels dry.

Wait for Germination

Germination can take 1 to 3 weeks. Once you see tiny green sprouts, remove the plastic cover. Place the pot in a spot with bright, indirect light and continue watering regularly.

Transplant the Seedlings

When the seedlings have grown to about 5–10 cm tall and have a few leaves, carefully transplant each one into its own pot with fresh soil. Continue to provide water and light.

As the plant grows, you can move it to a larger pot and gradually introduce it to more sunlight.

Care and Patience

Lemon trees need regular watering, good drainage, and plenty of sunlight. Fertilize monthly with a citrus fertilizer during the growing season. Seed-grown lemon trees may take several years (often 5 to 10) to bear fruit, and some may never produce fruit, but they make beautiful and fragrant houseplants.

