Growing an orange tree from seed is a fun and educational gardening project. While seed-grown trees may not always produce fruit identical to the parent tree and can take years to mature, they are still lovely houseplants or additions to your garden. Here’s how to plant orange seeds and care for your new plant.

Select a Fresh Orange

Start with a ripe, organic orange. Organic fruit is less likely to have been treated with chemicals that inhibit germination. Choose an orange with plump, healthy seeds inside.

Remove and Clean the Seeds

Cut open the orange and take out several seeds. Rinse them under cool water to remove pulp and juice. It’s important to clean off any residue to prevent mold and encourage sprouting.

For best results, use the seeds immediately while they are still moist and fresh.

Optional: Soak the Seeds

Some gardeners soak orange seeds in warm water for 12 to 24 hours to soften the seed coat. This can help speed up germination, though it’s not strictly necessary.

Prepare the Planting Container

Choose a small pot or seed tray with drainage holes. Fill it with a light, well-draining potting mix. A mixture of compost, perlite, and peat moss works well. Moisten the soil slightly before planting.

Plant the Seeds

Plant the seeds about 1 to 2 centimeters deep (half an inch) into the soil. Cover gently and press down lightly. If planting multiple seeds, space them apart to allow room for growth.

Create a Warm Environment

Cover the pot or tray with clear plastic wrap to create a greenhouse effect. This helps trap heat and moisture. Poke a few small holes in the plastic to allow air circulation.

Place the container in a warm spot with indirect sunlight. The ideal temperature for germination is between 21°C and 27°C (70°F to 80°F).

Water Lightly and Wait

Keep the soil moist but not soaked. Mist the surface if it starts to dry out. Within 2 to 4 weeks, you should see small shoots beginning to emerge from the soil.

Once the sprouts appear, remove the plastic wrap and move the pot to a bright location with plenty of indirect sunlight.

Transplant Seedlings

When the seedlings have grown 5–10 centimeters tall and developed a few leaves, carefully transplant each one into its own small pot. Use fresh potting mix and water well after transplanting.

As the plant grows, move it to a larger pot and continue to provide good light and water regularly.

Long-Term Care

Orange trees need lots of sunlight—preferably 6 to 8 hours a day. Water when the top layer of soil feels dry and avoid letting the soil become soggy. Fertilize monthly during the growing season using a balanced citrus fertilizer.

If grown indoors, rotate the plant occasionally to ensure even growth, and consider moving it outdoors in warm weather.

Patience and Possibility

Seed-grown orange trees can take several years (often 5–10) to bear fruit, and there’s no guarantee of fruiting or quality. However, the process is rewarding and can still yield a beautiful, fragrant tree that enhances your home or garden.

