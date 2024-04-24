Groundnut soup with chicken, also known as “Nkate Nkwan” in Ghana, is a beloved traditional dish celebrated for its rich and nutty flavors. Made with roasted peanuts, aromatic spices, and tender chicken, this hearty soup is a staple in Ghanaian cuisine. In this guide, we’ll take you through the step-by-step process of how to prepare groundnut soup with chicken right in your own kitchen.
Ingredients: For the Groundnut Soup
- 1 cup of roasted peanuts (groundnut), ground into a paste
- 500g chicken pieces (with bone-in for extra flavor)
- 2 medium-sized onions, chopped
- 3 large tomatoes, blended into a puree
- 2-3 chili peppers, diced (adjust according to preference)
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 thumb-sized ginger, grated
- 1 cup of chopped vegetables (such as spinach or kale)
- 2 tablespoons of peanut oil or vegetable oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 cups of water or chicken stock
- 1 teaspoon of ground crayfish (optional)
- 1 teaspoon of ground shrimp powder (optional)
Instructions
- Prepare the Chicken
- Rinse the chicken pieces under cold water and pat them dry with paper towels.
- Season the chicken generously with salt and pepper.
- In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat a tablespoon of peanut oil over medium heat.
- Add the seasoned chicken pieces to the pot and brown them on all sides, about 5-7 minutes per side.
- Once the chicken is browned, remove it from the pot and set it aside.
- Prepare the Groundnut Soup Base
- In the same pot used to brown the chicken, add another tablespoon of peanut oil if needed.
- Add the chopped onions and sauté until they become translucent.
- Stir in the minced garlic, grated ginger, and diced chili peppers. Cook for an additional minute.
- Add the blended tomato puree to the pot and cook until the mixture thickens and the oil begins to separate.
- Stir in the groundnut paste and cook, stirring continuously, for about 5 minutes to toast the peanuts and develop the flavors.
- Simmer the Soup
- Return the browned chicken pieces to the pot.
- Pour in the water or chicken stock, making sure the chicken is fully submerged.
- Add the optional ground crayfish and ground shrimp powder for extra flavor, if desired.
- Cover the pot and bring the soup to a gentle simmer over low heat.
- Allow the soup to cook for about 30-40 minutes, or until the chicken is tender and cooked through, and the flavors have melded together.
- Add the Vegetables
- Once the chicken is cooked, stir in the chopped vegetables of your choice.
- Allow the soup to simmer for an additional 5-7 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender but still vibrant in color.
- Once the groundnut soup with chicken is ready, ladle it into bowls and serve hot.
- Garnish with additional diced chili peppers or chopped peanuts for extra flavor and texture.
- Enjoy the comforting warmth and nutty richness of this authentic Ghanaian delicacy with a side of rice, fufu, or your favorite Ghanaian staple.
