Embrace the warmth and richness of Nigerian cuisine with a timeless favorite: white soup. Bursting with flavor and tradition, this hearty dish is a staple in many Nigerian households, known for its creamy texture and aromatic spices. Here is how to cook white soup that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving more.

Ingredients Assorted meat (such as goat meat, chicken, or fish)

Assorted offal (optional, such as cow tripe or beef)

Cocoyam or yam (for thickening)

Ground crayfish

Pepper (fresh or dried)

Uziza leaves or scent leaves (for authentic flavor)

Stockfish (optional, for added depth)

Seasonings (salt, bouillon cubes)

Palm oil

Water

Periwinkle Start by cleaning and cutting the assorted meat and offal into bite-sized pieces. If using cocoyam or yam for thickening, peel and cut them into chunks. Rinse the stockfish thoroughly if using and soak it in water to soften. Chop the uziza leaves or scent leaves finely and set aside. In a large pot, combine the assorted meat and offal with enough water to cover them completely. Bring the pot to a boil over medium heat, then reduce the heat to a simmer. Cook the meat and offal until they are tender, skimming off any foam or impurities that rise to the surface. While the meat is cooking, prepare the thickening base by boiling the cocoyam or yam chunks until they are soft and tender. Once cooked, remove them from the water and mash them into a smooth paste using a mortar and pestle or a blender. Set the thickening paste aside for later use. Once the meat and offal are tender, add the ground crayfish, pepper, and chopped uziza leaves or scent leaves to the pot. Stir in the palm oil, seasonings, and any additional spices to taste, allowing the flavors to meld together. Gradually add the thickening paste to the pot, stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming. Adjust the thickness of the soup to your preference by adding more water if needed. Allow the soup to simmer gently, stirring occasionally, until it reaches your desired consistency. For an extra layer of flavor, add the soaked stockfish and periwinkle to the pot, allowing them to simmer along with the other ingredients for a few minutes. Once the soup is ready, ladle it into bowls and serve hot alongside your favorite Nigerian accompaniments such as pounded yam, fufu, or eba. Garnish with additional chopped uziza leaves or scent leaves for a vibrant finish.

Also Read: How To Cook Pepper Soup