Understanding how to read tyre size is essential for choosing the right tyres for your vehicle. The numbers and letters printed on the sidewall of a tyre provide important information about its dimensions, load capacity, and performance characteristics. Whether you’re replacing tyres or upgrading for better performance, knowing how to interpret these markings will help you make the right choice. Here is how to read tyre size.

Breaking Down the Tyre Size Code

Tyre size is typically represented in a format like 205/55R16 91V. Each part of this code has a specific meaning related to the tyre’s width, aspect ratio, construction type, rim diameter, load index, and speed rating.

Understanding Tyre Width

The first number in the sequence represents the tyre’s width in millimeters. For example, in 205/55R16, the number 205 means the tyre is 205 mm wide from sidewall to sidewall. A wider tyre offers more grip but may also increase rolling resistance and fuel consumption.

Aspect Ratio and Sidewall Height

The second number in the sequence is the aspect ratio, which indicates the height of the tyre’s sidewall as a percentage of its width. In 205/55R16, the 55 means the sidewall height is 55% of 205 mm, or 112.75 mm. A lower aspect ratio improves handling and stability but may result in a firmer ride.

Construction Type

The letter following the aspect ratio indicates the tyre’s construction. The most common is “R”, which stands for radial construction. Radial tyres are the standard for modern vehicles due to their durability and better road grip.

Rim Diameter

The next number represents the rim diameter in inches. In 205/55R16, the 16 means the tyre is designed to fit a 16-inch wheel. This measurement must match your vehicle’s wheel size.

Load Index and Speed Rating

The next part of the code, such as 91V, refers to the load index and speed rating.

The load index (91 in this case) represents the tyre’s maximum carrying capacity. A higher number indicates a stronger tyre that can support more weight.

The speed rating (V) indicates the maximum speed the tyre can handle safely. Common ratings include T (190 km/h or 118 mph), H (210 km/h or 130 mph), and V (240 km/h or 149 mph).

Additional Markings

Some tyres also include markings such as M+S (Mud and Snow) for all-season use or XL (Extra Load) for reinforced sidewalls. Run-flat tyres may be labeled RFT or ZP to indicate they can operate for a limited distance after a puncture.

