Relaxing your hair at home can be an effective way to achieve smooth, straight strands without a salon visit. However, since chemical relaxers alter the hair’s structure, the process requires careful application to prevent damage. With the right products, tools, and techniques, you can safely relax your hair and maintain its health. Here is how to relax your hair at home.

Choosing the Right Relaxer

Before starting, selecting the right relaxer for your hair type is essential. There are two main types:

Lye Relaxers : Work quickly and provide long-lasting results but can be harsh on the scalp.

: Work quickly and provide long-lasting results but can be harsh on the scalp. No-Lye Relaxers: Gentler on the scalp but may leave calcium buildup, requiring deep conditioning afterward.

Choose a relaxer formulated for your hair texture—fine, medium, or coarse—to avoid excessive processing.

Preparing Your Hair and Scalp

To minimize irritation and damage, preparation is key:

Avoid Washing Your Hair : Do not wash your hair at least 48 hours before applying the relaxer to prevent scalp irritation.

: Do not wash your hair at least 48 hours before applying the relaxer to prevent scalp irritation. Detangle and Section Hair : Divide your hair into four or more sections to make application easier.

: Divide your hair into four or more sections to make application easier. Apply Petroleum Jelly: Coat your hairline, ears, and scalp with petroleum jelly or a protective base to prevent chemical burns.

Applying the Relaxer

Once prepared, apply the relaxer carefully, following these steps:

Start at the Back: The back of the head takes longer to process, so begin applying the relaxer there. Work in Small Sections: Use a comb or applicator brush to spread the relaxer evenly, avoiding the scalp. Set a Timer: Follow the time guidelines on the relaxer kit to avoid overprocessing. Smooth, But Don’t Overwork: Use a wide-tooth comb or fingers to smooth the hair without excessive pulling.

Rinsing and Neutralizing

Once the time is up, neutralizing the relaxer properly is crucial to stop the chemical process:

Rinse Thoroughly : Wash out the relaxer with lukewarm water until the water runs clear.

: Wash out the relaxer with lukewarm water until the water runs clear. Use a Neutralizing Shampoo : This step is essential to restore the hair’s pH balance and prevent damage.

: This step is essential to restore the hair’s pH balance and prevent damage. Deep Condition: Apply a protein or moisture-rich deep conditioner to replenish lost nutrients and strengthen the hair.

Aftercare and Maintenance

Relaxed hair requires extra care to remain healthy and prevent breakage:

Moisturize Regularly : Use leave-in conditioners and hair oils to keep strands hydrated.

: Use leave-in conditioners and hair oils to keep strands hydrated. Limit Heat Styling : Avoid excessive use of flat irons and blow dryers to prevent further damage.

: Avoid excessive use of flat irons and blow dryers to prevent further damage. Trim Split Ends : Regular trims help maintain healthy hair and prevent breakage.

: Regular trims help maintain healthy hair and prevent breakage. Touch Up New Growth Only: When reapplying relaxer, focus only on new growth to avoid overprocessing previously relaxed hair.

Also Read: How To Pronounce “Veuve Clicquot”