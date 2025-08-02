Artificial nails can enhance the look of your hands, but removing them improperly can damage your natural nails. One of the safest and gentlest ways to take them off at home is by using hot water. This method is easy, pain-free, and does not involve harsh chemicals. Here is how to remove artificial nails with hot water.

Gather the Needed Items

Before starting, collect all the necessary supplies. You will need a bowl of warm to hot water (not boiling), a nail file, a cuticle stick, nail clippers, and a towel. You can also add a few drops of mild soap to the water to soften the glue further.

Clip and File the Nails

Use nail clippers to trim down the artificial nails as short as possible without cutting your natural nails. Then, gently file the top layer of each nail to break the seal and allow water to soak in better. This step helps speed up the removal process.

Soak in Hot Water

Fill a bowl with warm to hot water, making sure it’s comfortable to touch. Soak your fingertips in the water for about 15 to 20 minutes. You can add more hot water if it cools too quickly. The warmth will help loosen the adhesive or glue underneath the artificial nails.

Gently Lift the Edges

After soaking, use a cuticle stick or an orange stick to gently push under the edge of the nail. Start from the side and work slowly. If the nail doesn’t come off easily, soak again for a few more minutes before trying. Never force it off to avoid damaging your real nails.

Moisturize After Removal

Once all the artificial nails are removed, wash your hands and dry them thoroughly. Apply a good hand cream or cuticle oil to nourish your nails and skin. Removing artificial nails can dry out your natural nails, so moisturizing helps restore their strength.

