Dye stains on clothes can happen when colours bleed in the wash or if a garment rubs off on another. Fortunately, with quick action and the right method, you can remove unwanted dye from most fabrics before the stain sets in permanently. Here is how to remove dye from clothes.

Act Quickly

The sooner you treat the stain, the better the chances of success. As soon as you notice dye transfer, do not dry the clothes. Heat will set the stain and make it harder to remove.

Soak in Cold Water

Rinse the stained clothing in cold water as soon as possible. This helps loosen any loose dye. Do not rub the fabric, as this can spread the stain further.

Use White Vinegar and Detergent

Mix a solution of one part white vinegar with two parts cold water. Soak the stained area for 30 minutes, then gently blot or rub with mild laundry detergent. Rinse thoroughly in clean water.

Try Baking Soda Paste

For stubborn dye stains, make a paste using baking soda and water. Apply it to the stained area and let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes. Gently scrub with a soft brush or cloth, then rinse well.

Use Oxygen Bleach

If the garment is colour-safe, soak it in a solution of oxygen bleach and water (follow the instructions on the packaging). Leave it to soak for several hours or overnight before washing as usual.

Repeat if Needed

Some stains may need more than one treatment. Check the fabric before drying. If the stain is still visible, repeat the process. Avoid using the dryer until the dye stain is fully gone.

Also Read: How To Refresh Laptop