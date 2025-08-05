Getting super glue on fabric can feel like a disaster, but it’s possible to remove it without damaging your clothes. The key is to act carefully and use the right approach to break down the glue without spreading the stain. Here is how to remove super glue from clothes.

Let the Glue Dry Completely

Do not try to wipe the glue while it’s wet. Instead:

Allow the super glue to dry naturally.

Avoid touching or spreading it to other parts of the fabric.

Dry glue is easier to handle and won’t smear further.

Gently Scrape Off Excess Glue

Once the glue is dry:

Use a blunt object like a spoon, butter knife, or even your fingernail.

like a spoon, butter knife, or even your fingernail. Gently scrape off as much dried glue as you can.

Do not use anything sharp that could tear the fabric.

This step helps remove the thick layer before treating the stain.

Apply Acetone (Nail Polish Remover)

Acetone works well on super glue, but not all fabrics can handle it:

Test a small hidden area of the fabric first.

If safe, place a paper towel or cloth under the stained area.

Dab a little acetone or nail polish remover onto a cotton swab.

or nail polish remover onto a cotton swab. Blot the glue spot gently and avoid rubbing.

The acetone should begin breaking down the glue after a few minutes.

Rinse with Cold Water

After the glue begins to dissolve:

Rinse the stained area with cold running water .

. Gently rub the fabric together to help loosen any remaining glue.

Repeat the acetone and rinse steps if needed.

Wash as Usual

Once the glue is gone:

Wash the clothing in cold or warm water using regular detergent.

Avoid using hot water until all the glue is removed.

Let the garment air dry, not machine dry, to avoid setting any remaining residue.

Try Alternative Methods if Needed

If acetone doesn’t work or isn’t safe for the fabric:

Soak the area in vinegar for a few hours, then gently scrub.

for a few hours, then gently scrub. Apply rubbing alcohol to the stain and blot carefully.

to the stain and blot carefully. Use a commercial glue remover made for fabrics.

Always check the care label before using any treatment.

Also Read: How To Remove Onion Smell From Hands