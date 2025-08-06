Renaming a sheet in Microsoft Excel helps keep your work organized and easier to understand, especially when dealing with multiple sheets in one workbook. Here’s how to rename a sheet in Excel quickly and easily.

Open Your Excel Workbook

Start by opening the Excel file that contains the sheet you want to rename. The sheet tabs are located at the bottom of the window.

Right-Click on the Sheet Tab

Locate the sheet you want to rename at the bottom.

Right-click on its name (e.g., Sheet1, Sheet2).

A menu will appear with several options.

Click on “Rename”

From the menu, click on Rename .

. The current name of the sheet will be highlighted.

Type the New Name

Type your desired name for the sheet (e.g., “Sales 2025” or “Budget”).

Press Enter on your keyboard to confirm.

Make sure the name is clear and doesn’t include special characters like \ / ? * [ ].

Use the Double-Click Shortcut (Optional)

You can also rename a sheet faster by:

Double-clicking directly on the sheet tab name.

Typing the new name.

Pressing Enter to save the changes.

This method is quicker and commonly used for fast edits.

