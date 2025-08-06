Renaming a sheet in Microsoft Excel helps keep your work organized and easier to understand, especially when dealing with multiple sheets in one workbook. Here’s how to rename a sheet in Excel quickly and easily.
- Open Your Excel Workbook
Start by opening the Excel file that contains the sheet you want to rename. The sheet tabs are located at the bottom of the window.
- Right-Click on the Sheet Tab
- Locate the sheet you want to rename at the bottom.
- Right-click on its name (e.g., Sheet1, Sheet2).
- A menu will appear with several options.
- Click on “Rename”
- From the menu, click on Rename.
- The current name of the sheet will be highlighted.
- Type the New Name
- Type your desired name for the sheet (e.g., “Sales 2025” or “Budget”).
- Press Enter on your keyboard to confirm.
Make sure the name is clear and doesn’t include special characters like \ / ? * [ ].
- Use the Double-Click Shortcut (Optional)
You can also rename a sheet faster by:
- Double-clicking directly on the sheet tab name.
- Typing the new name.
- Pressing Enter to save the changes.
This method is quicker and commonly used for fast edits.
Also Read: How To Remove A Ring From A Swollen Finger
Email your news TIPS to Editor@Kahawatungu.com — this is our only official communication channel