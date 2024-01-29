Repeating a video on YouTube is a convenient way to enjoy your favorite content without manually restarting it. Here’s how to repeat a video on YouTube.

Navigate to the video you want to repeat on YouTube. Once the video starts playing, right-click anywhere on the video player screen (or tap and hold on mobile devices) to bring up the context menu. In the context menu, you should see an option labeled “Loop” or “Repeat.” Click on this option to enable the repeat feature. Once enabled, the video will automatically restart from the beginning once it reaches the end, allowing you to watch or listen to it continuously without intervention. To disable the repeat feature, simply right-click on the video player again and uncheck the “Loop” or “Repeat” option.



How to Get the Repeat Button

YouTube’s interface may vary slightly depending on the device and platform you’re using, but you can typically find the repeat button in the following ways:

How to Get the Repeat Button on YouTube on Desktop

Right-click on the video player while the video is playing to access the context menu. Look for the “Loop” or “Repeat” option in the menu and click on it to enable repeat mode.

How to Get the Repeat Button on YouTube On mobile Phone

Tap on the video player screen while the video is playing to bring up the playback controls. Look for the three-dot menu icon or the settings icon, usually located in the top-right corner of the screen. Tap on it to open the options menu, then select the “Loop” or “Repeat” option to activate repeat mode.

Some third-party YouTube apps or browser extensions may also offer additional features, including a dedicated repeat button. If you prefer using these alternatives, explore their settings or options menu to enable repeat playback.

By following these simple steps, you can effortlessly repeat your favorite YouTube videos and enjoy uninterrupted playback of your preferred content.

