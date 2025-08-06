Replacing a pool light bulb may seem tricky, but with the right steps and safety measures, it can be done smoothly. Always make sure the power is turned off before starting any work near water and electricity. Here is how to replace a pool light bulb.

Turn Off Power at the Breaker

Before doing anything, switch off the pool light power from the circuit breaker:

Go to your electrical panel.

Find the breaker that controls the pool light.

Turn it completely off to prevent any electrical accidents.

Never attempt this job with the power still on.

Remove the Light Fixture

Most pool lights are held in place by one screw, usually at the top of the fixture:

Get a screwdriver (typically a flathead).

Unscrew the single lock screw holding the light fixture.

Gently pull the entire fixture out of the pool wall.

There’s usually enough wire for the fixture to rest on the pool deck without cutting any wires.

Take the Fixture to a Safe Area

Place the fixture on a towel or soft surface.

Dry it off carefully with another towel.

Check for signs of wear or leaks before opening.

Make sure your hands and the area are dry before opening the light housing.

Open the Fixture and Replace the Bulb

Carefully open the fixture by removing screws or clamps.

Check the rubber gasket and replace it if it looks worn or cracked.

Remove the old bulb and replace it with a new one of the same type and wattage .

. Avoid touching the new bulb with your fingers—use a tissue or cloth.

Using the same bulb type ensures the fixture remains waterproof and safe.

Reseal and Test the Fixture

Reassemble the fixture tightly with the gasket in place.

Check that the seal is firm to avoid water getting inside.

Submerge the fixture briefly in a bucket of water to ensure there are no leaks.

If you see bubbles, you may need to reseal or replace the gasket.

Reinstall the Fixture and Turn On Power

Coil the excess wire neatly behind the fixture.

Place the light back into the pool wall and secure it with the lock screw.

Turn the breaker back on and check if the light works properly.

If it doesn’t turn on, double-check the bulb, the wiring, or consult a professional.

