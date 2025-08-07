How To Replace A Pool Light

Replacing a pool light involves more than just changing a bulb. It includes removing the fixture, checking the wiring, and installing a new light. Safety is important, so always turn off the power before starting. Here is how to replace pool light.

Cut Power at the Breaker

Start by turning off the electricity at the circuit breaker:

Go to your home’s electrical panel.

Locate the breaker for the pool light and switch it off.

Confirm there’s no power by testing the pool light switch.

Never work with electrical components near water unless the power is completely off.

Remove the Pool Light Fixture

Most pool lights are held in place with a single screw:

Use a flathead screwdriver to remove the screw at the top of the light fixture (called the pilot screw).

Gently pull the fixture out of the pool wall.

Set it on the pool deck—there should be enough cord to do this without disconnecting wires.

Take care not to pull too hard or damage the wiring.

Bring the Fixture Out of Water

Place the fixture on a towel and dry it thoroughly.

Examine it for cracks, rust, or moisture inside the lens.

If water is present, it’s best to replace the entire fixture.

Make sure both your hands and the fixture are dry before proceeding.

Disconnect the Old Light

Find where the fixture is wired, usually in a junction box away from the pool.

Carefully pull the light cable through the conduit until it reaches the box.

Disconnect the wiring, taking note of how it was connected.

You may need to loosen waterproof wire nuts or terminal screws.

Install the New Pool Light

Feed the new light’s cable back through the conduit.

Connect the wiring the same way the old light was installed (match the colors).

Seal the connections with waterproof wire nuts.

Use a new gasket and ensure the new fixture matches your pool’s light niche.

Reattach the Fixture to the Pool Wall

Coil the extra cord behind the light fixture.

Tuck the cord neatly into the niche.

Place the new fixture back into position and tighten the pilot screw.

Make sure it fits snugly and is flush with the pool wall.

Turn Power Back On and Test

Go to the breaker panel and turn the power back on.

Flip the pool light switch to test the new fixture.

If it lights up correctly, you’ve completed the replacement.

If not, double-check the wiring or consult a professional.

