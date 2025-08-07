How To Replace A Pool Light

Replacing a pool light involves more than just changing a bulb. It includes removing the fixture, checking the wiring, and installing a new light. Safety is important, so always turn off the power before starting. Here is how to replace pool light.
- Cut Power at the Breaker
Start by turning off the electricity at the circuit breaker:
- Go to your home’s electrical panel.
- Locate the breaker for the pool light and switch it off.
- Confirm there’s no power by testing the pool light switch.
Never work with electrical components near water unless the power is completely off.
- Remove the Pool Light Fixture
Most pool lights are held in place with a single screw:
- Use a flathead screwdriver to remove the screw at the top of the light fixture (called the pilot screw).
- Gently pull the fixture out of the pool wall.
- Set it on the pool deck—there should be enough cord to do this without disconnecting wires.
Take care not to pull too hard or damage the wiring.
- Bring the Fixture Out of Water
- Place the fixture on a towel and dry it thoroughly.
- Examine it for cracks, rust, or moisture inside the lens.
- If water is present, it’s best to replace the entire fixture.
Make sure both your hands and the fixture are dry before proceeding.
- Disconnect the Old Light
- Find where the fixture is wired, usually in a junction box away from the pool.
- Carefully pull the light cable through the conduit until it reaches the box.
- Disconnect the wiring, taking note of how it was connected.
You may need to loosen waterproof wire nuts or terminal screws.
- Install the New Pool Light
- Feed the new light’s cable back through the conduit.
- Connect the wiring the same way the old light was installed (match the colors).
- Seal the connections with waterproof wire nuts.
Use a new gasket and ensure the new fixture matches your pool’s light niche.
- Reattach the Fixture to the Pool Wall
- Coil the extra cord behind the light fixture.
- Tuck the cord neatly into the niche.
- Place the new fixture back into position and tighten the pilot screw.
Make sure it fits snugly and is flush with the pool wall.
- Turn Power Back On and Test
- Go to the breaker panel and turn the power back on.
- Flip the pool light switch to test the new fixture.
- If it lights up correctly, you’ve completed the replacement.
If not, double-check the wiring or consult a professional.
