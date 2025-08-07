Close Menu
    How To Resolve Conflict Between Two Employees At Work

    Damaris Gatwiri
    Workplace conflict is common, but if not handled correctly, it can affect team morale and productivity. As a manager or supervisor, it’s important to intervene with fairness and calm to restore a healthy working environment. Here is how to resolve conflict between two employees at work.

    1. Recognize the Conflict Early

    Do not ignore signs of tension:

    • Watch for changes in communication, teamwork, or productivity
    • Listen to concerns raised by the employees or other team members
    • Address the issue as soon as you notice it

    Early action prevents the situation from escalating.

    1. Speak to Each Employee Separately

    Start by hearing both sides:

    • Arrange private, one-on-one meetings
    • Let each employee explain their side without interruption
    • Stay neutral and listen carefully to facts and emotions

    This helps you understand the root cause without influence from the other party.

    1. Bring Them Together for a Mediated Discussion

    Once you understand both perspectives:

    • Set up a calm, neutral meeting with both employees
    • Encourage respectful conversation and listening
    • Act as a mediator, guiding the discussion toward resolution

    The goal is not to decide who is right, but to help them move forward.

    1. Focus on the Issue, Not Personalities

    Keep the conversation professional:

    • Discuss actions and impacts rather than personal traits
    • Avoid blame and encourage a problem-solving mindset
    • Redirect the conversation if it becomes emotional or accusatory

    Focusing on facts helps reduce defensiveness.

    1. Set Clear Expectations and Agreements

    After both employees have shared:

    • Agree on a way forward, including expected behavior
    • Clarify roles, responsibilities, and communication methods
    • Put agreements in writing if necessary

    Clear guidelines reduce the chances of future misunderstandings.

    1. Follow Up Regularly

    Monitor the situation:

    • Check in with both employees after a few days or weeks
    • Ensure the conflict has truly been resolved
    • Offer continued support or coaching if needed

    Follow-up shows you’re committed to a healthy workplace.

    1. Know When to Involve HR

    If the conflict involves serious issues:

    • Bring in Human Resources if there’s harassment, discrimination, or policy violations
    • HR can conduct formal investigations or mediation
    • Involve them sooner rather than later if the conflict is severe

    Some conflicts require a formal process beyond team leadership.

