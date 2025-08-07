Workplace conflict is common, but if not handled correctly, it can affect team morale and productivity. As a manager or supervisor, it’s important to intervene with fairness and calm to restore a healthy working environment. Here is how to resolve conflict between two employees at work.

Recognize the Conflict Early

Do not ignore signs of tension:

Watch for changes in communication, teamwork, or productivity

Listen to concerns raised by the employees or other team members

Address the issue as soon as you notice it

Early action prevents the situation from escalating.

Speak to Each Employee Separately

Start by hearing both sides:

Arrange private, one-on-one meetings

Let each employee explain their side without interruption

Stay neutral and listen carefully to facts and emotions

This helps you understand the root cause without influence from the other party.

Bring Them Together for a Mediated Discussion

Once you understand both perspectives:

Set up a calm, neutral meeting with both employees

Encourage respectful conversation and listening

Act as a mediator, guiding the discussion toward resolution

The goal is not to decide who is right, but to help them move forward.

Focus on the Issue, Not Personalities

Keep the conversation professional:

Discuss actions and impacts rather than personal traits

Avoid blame and encourage a problem-solving mindset

Redirect the conversation if it becomes emotional or accusatory

Focusing on facts helps reduce defensiveness.

Set Clear Expectations and Agreements

After both employees have shared:

Agree on a way forward, including expected behavior

Clarify roles, responsibilities, and communication methods

Put agreements in writing if necessary

Clear guidelines reduce the chances of future misunderstandings.

Follow Up Regularly

Monitor the situation:

Check in with both employees after a few days or weeks

Ensure the conflict has truly been resolved

Offer continued support or coaching if needed

Follow-up shows you’re committed to a healthy workplace.

Know When to Involve HR

If the conflict involves serious issues:

Bring in Human Resources if there’s harassment, discrimination, or policy violations

HR can conduct formal investigations or mediation

Involve them sooner rather than later if the conflict is severe

Some conflicts require a formal process beyond team leadership.

