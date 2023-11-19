How to Save Instagram Photos: A Step-by-Step Guide

Instagram is a platform filled with captivating visuals, and sometimes you come across photos you’d like to keep for later. While the app itself doesn’t offer a direct download option, there are various methods how to save Instagram photos. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Open the Photo Navigate to the Instagram post containing the photo you want to save. Take a Screenshot On most smartphones, simultaneously press the power button and volume down button to capture a screenshot.

For iPhones, press the side button and the volume up button. Access Screenshots Screenshots are usually saved in a “Screenshots” or “Photos” folder on your device.

In-App Save Method

Open Instagram Launch the Instagram app and locate the photo you wish to save. Tap on Bookmark Icon Below the photo, you’ll find a bookmark icon (looks like a ribbon). Tap on it to save the post. Access Saved Posts Go to your Instagram profile and tap on the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner. Select “Saved,” and you’ll find the saved photo.

Third-Party Apps

Install a Repost App There are third-party apps designed for reposting content on Instagram. Download one from your app store. Copy Link and Repost On Instagram, tap the three dots above the photo and select “Copy Link.”

Open the repost app, and it will automatically detect the copied link, allowing you to save the photo.

Browser Method

Open Instagram in Browser Use a web browser to access Instagram and log in to your account. Open Photo and Save Right-click on the photo you want to save and select “Open image in new tab.”

In the new tab, right-click on the image and choose “Save image as” to download it.

DownloadGram Website

Copy Post URL On Instagram, click on the three dots above the photo and select “Copy Link.” Visit DownloadGram Open your web browser and go to the DownloadGram website (downloadgram.com). Paste URL and Download Paste the copied URL in the provided field and click “Download.” Follow the prompts to save the image.

Important Considerations

Respect Copyright Be mindful of copyright and intellectual property rights. Don’t use saved photos for commercial purposes without permission.

Privacy and Permissions Ensure that you have permission to save and use someone else’s content, especially if it’s private or copyrighted.

Instagram Policies Familiarize yourself with Instagram’s terms of service and community guidelines regarding content usage.



Saving Instagram photos can be done using various methods, but it’s essential to do so responsibly and ethically. Always respect the rights and privacy of other users, and be aware of the platform’s policies regarding content sharing.

