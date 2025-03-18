Instagram Stories are a great way to share moments with music, but saving them with the audio intact can be challenging due to copyright restrictions. By default, Instagram does not allow users to download Stories with music directly, but there are workarounds to keep both the video and sound. Whether using built-in features, screen recording, or third-party apps, here’s how you can save Instagram Stories with music. Here is how to save Instagram stories with music.

Save the Story Before Posting (Without Music)

Instagram allows users to save their Stories before posting, but this method does not include the music.

Create your Story and add music as usual.

Tap the Download (↓) icon at the top of the screen before posting.

at the top of the screen before posting. The video will save to your phone’s gallery, but without the music.

If you need to keep the music, you will have to use alternative methods.

Use Screen Recording to Save the Story with Music

Since Instagram does not provide a direct download option with music, one of the easiest ways to save Stories with music is by using screen recording.

On iPhone

Open Settings > Control Center and ensure Screen Recording is added.

> and ensure is added. Open your Story and start the screen recording from the Control Center.

Let the Story play completely, then stop the recording.

The video will be saved with music in your Photos app.

On Android

Swipe down from the top of your screen to access Quick Settings.

Tap Screen Record (if not available, check your device’s screen recording options).

(if not available, check your device’s screen recording options). Open your Story and start recording.

Stop recording when the Story finishes, and it will be saved with music in your gallery.

Use Instagram’s Archive Feature

If you have enabled Story Archive, you can access and save your past Stories. However, Instagram only allows downloads without music.

Go to your Profile > Tap the Menu ( ☰) icon > Archive .

> Tap the > . Select the Story you want to save.

Tap the Download (↓) icon to save it.

To keep the music, you can use a screen recording or third-party tools.

Use Third-Party Apps to Save Instagram Stories with Music

Some third-party apps allow users to download Instagram Stories with music. These apps require logging in and may have restrictions based on Instagram’s policies. Popular apps include:

StorySaver (Android)

Repost: For Instagram (iPhone & Android)

InSaver (iPhone)

How to Use a Third-Party App:

Download and install the app from the App Store or Google Play.

Open Instagram and copy the Story link.

Paste the link into the app and download the Story with music.

Be cautious when using third-party apps and ensure they are safe before entering your login details.

Share the Story as a Post or Reel

If you don’t mind making your Story public, you can post it as a Reel or regular video post. Instagram allows users to download Reels with music if the original audio is available for use.

Tap Share to Reels instead of posting as a Story.

instead of posting as a Story. After posting, tap the three dots (⋮) on the Reel and select Save to Device .

. The video will be saved with music.

