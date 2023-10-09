How to Screenshot on Mac: A Comprehensive Guide

Mac computers provide several ways to capture your screen, whether you want to save a memorable moment, document an issue, or share information. In this guide, we’ll explore various methods on how to screenshot on Mac.

Method 1: Capturing the Entire Screen

Press Command (⌘) + Shift + 3: To capture the entire screen, simultaneously press these keys. You’ll hear a camera shutter sound, and a screenshot of your entire screen will be saved to your desktop by default. Locate the Screenshot: The screenshot file will be named “Screen Shot [Date] at [Time].png” and will appear on your desktop.

Method 2: Capturing a Selected Portion of the Screen

Press Command (⌘) + Shift + 4: This key combination turns your cursor into a crosshair. Click and Drag: Click and drag to select the area of the screen you want to capture. Release the mouse button to take the screenshot. Screenshot Location: Similar to the previous method, the screenshot will be saved on your desktop.

Method 3: Capturing a Specific Window or Application

Press Command (⌘) + Shift + 4 + Spacebar: This key sequence changes your cursor to a camera icon. Click on the Window: Click on the window or application you want to capture. The screenshot will include only the selected window. Screenshot Location: The screenshot of the selected window will be saved on your desktop.

Method 4: Capturing the Touch Bar (for MacBook Pro with Touch Bar)

Press Command (⌘) + Shift + 6: To capture the content displayed on the Touch Bar, use this key combination. Screenshot Location: The Touch Bar screenshot will be saved on your desktop.

Additional Tips

If you’d like to copy the screenshot to your clipboard instead of saving it as a file, add the Control key to any of the methods above. For example, Command (⌘) + Control + Shift + 3 captures the entire screen and copies it to the clipboard.

You can also customize where your screenshots are saved. To do this, open the “Screenshot” app (found in the “Utilities” folder within the “Applications” folder), click “Options,” and select your preferred location.

Screenshots can be further edited and annotated using the built-in “Preview” app on your Mac.

Method 5: Using the Screenshot Utility (macOS Mojave and later)

For macOS Mojave (10.14) and later, there is a built-in screenshot utility that provides advanced options. Press Shift + Command (⌘) + 5 to open it. You can choose to capture the entire screen, selected portions, or specific windows. The utility also allows you to record your screen.

Taking screenshots on your Mac is a simple yet powerful feature that can be incredibly useful for various purposes. Whether you’re capturing the entire screen, a portion of it, or a specific window, these methods will help you effortlessly document what’s on your Mac’s display.

Also Read: How To Delete Facebook Account Permanently

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...