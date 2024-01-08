How To Search For A Car On NTSA In Kenya

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in Kenya provides a convenient online platform for individuals to search and retrieve information about vehicles. Whether you are looking to verify the details of a vehicle you intend to purchase or need information about your own vehicle, the following steps will guide you on how to search for a car on NTSA portal.

Open your web browser and go to the NTSA TIMS portal. The official website is https://tims.ntsa.go.ke/.

Login or Create an Account

If you already have an account, log in using your credentials. If not, you’ll need to create an account on the TIMS portal. Follow the registration process, providing the required information.

Navigate to the “Vehicle Search” Section

Once logged in, navigate to the “Vehicle Search” section. This is usually located on the dashboard or in the main menu.

Enter Vehicle Registration Details

In the Vehicle Search section, you will find a form prompting you to enter the vehicle registration details. Provide the registration number of the vehicle you want to search for.

Complete the CAPTCHA Verification

Complete any CAPTCHA verification process that may be required to prove you are not a robot.

Initiate the Search

After entering the vehicle registration details, click on the “Search” or “Verify” button. The system will then process your request.

View Vehicle Information

Once the search is complete, the system will display information related to the vehicle, including details about the owner, make, model, and registration status.

Verify the Information

Carefully review the information provided to ensure it matches the details you are seeking. Verify the ownership status and any other relevant information.

Print the Search Report (Optional)

If needed, you can choose to print the search report for future reference. There is usually an option to generate and print a search certificate.

Logout (If Applicable)

Maintain a record of the search results for your records, especially if you are conducting the search for transactional or verification purposes.

By following these steps, you can easily search for a car on the NTSA TIMS portal, ensuring that the information you obtain is accurate and up-to-date.

