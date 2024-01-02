How to See Word Count on Google Docs: A Quick Guide

Keeping track of your document’s word count is crucial, especially when you’re working on assignments, articles, or any written content. Google Docs simplifies this process by offering a seamless way to check your word count. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to see word count on Google Docs.

Method 1: Utilizing the Menu Bar

Open Your Document: Launch Google Docs and open the document for which you want to check the word count. Navigate to the Menu Bar: Look at the top of your screen for the menu bar. You’ll find options like “File,” “Edit,” “View,” and more. Click on “Tools”: In the menu bar, click on “Tools.” This will open a drop-down menu with various options. Select “Word Count”: Within the “Tools” menu, find and click on “Word Count.” A small window will appear displaying the document statistics. Review Word Count Details: The small window will showcase essential statistics, including the number of words, characters (with and without spaces), and the number of pages. Close the Window: After reviewing the word count details, you can close the window by clicking “Done.”

Method 2: Utilizing Keyboard Shortcuts

Open Your Document: Access Google Docs and open the document you’re working on. Use Keyboard Shortcut: For a quick view of your word count, you can use the keyboard shortcut: Windows/Linux: Press Ctrl + Shift + C

Press Mac: Press Command + Shift + C

This will instantly display the word count information at the bottom left corner of your document.

Method 3: Utilizing the Status Bar

Open Your Document: Open your document in Google Docs. Check the Status Bar: Look at the bottom left corner of your document. You’ll find a status bar that provides information about your document, including the word count. If you don’t see the word count, right-click on the status bar. A menu will appear, allowing you to customize what information is displayed. Ensure “Word count” is checked. View Word Count: Once enabled, the word count will be visible in the status bar. You can click on it to see additional details like character count and page count.

Whether you prefer navigating through the menu bar, using keyboard shortcuts, or checking the status bar, Google Docs offers multiple convenient ways to access your document’s word count. Choose the method that suits your workflow best on how to see word count on Google Docs and stay on top of your writing goals.

