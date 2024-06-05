How To Send A Call Back With Telkom

Running out of airtime can be frustrating, especially when you need to make an urgent call. Fortunately, Telkom provides a “Call Me Back” service that allows you to send a free request to someone, asking them to call you back. This guide will walk you through the simple steps on how to send call back with Telkom.
Step-by-Step Guide to Sending a Call Back with Telkom
- Dial the USSD Code
- Open your phone’s dialer app.
- Dial 140 followed by the recipient’s phone number, then press the # key. For example, if you want to send a call back request to 0812345678, you would dial 1400812345678#.
- Send the Request
- Press the call button after entering the code.
- Wait for a confirmation message from Telkom indicating that your request has been sent successfully.
- Recipient Receives the Message
- The recipient will get a text message from Telkom with your phone number and a message requesting them to call you back.
Tips for Using the Telkom Call Back Service
- Be aware that there might be a limit to the number of call back requests you can send per day.
- Ensure the recipient’s number is correctly entered and is an active Telkom number to avoid any issues.
- If the call back service does not work, consider using other Telkom services like airtime transfer or borrowing airtime.
Common Issues and Solutions
- Double-check the recipient’s phone number to ensure it is correct.
- If you experience network problems, wait a few moments and try sending the request again.
- If you’ve reached the daily limit for call back requests, you may need to wait until the next day to send another request.
