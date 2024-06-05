fbpx
    Subscribe
    HOW-TO

    How To Send A Call Back With Telkom

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    How To Send A Call Back With Telkom: How To Send A CV via Email Using A Phone

    Running out of airtime can be frustrating, especially when you need to make an urgent call. Fortunately, Telkom provides a “Call Me Back” service that allows you to send a free request to someone, asking them to call you back. This guide will walk you through the simple steps on how to send call back with Telkom.

    Step-by-Step Guide to Sending a Call Back with Telkom

    1. Dial the USSD Code
      • Open your phone’s dialer app.
      • Dial 140 followed by the recipient’s phone number, then press the # key. For example, if you want to send a call back request to 0812345678, you would dial 1400812345678#.
    2. Send the Request
      • Press the call button after entering the code.
      • Wait for a confirmation message from Telkom indicating that your request has been sent successfully.
    3. Recipient Receives the Message
      • The recipient will get a text message from Telkom with your phone number and a message requesting them to call you back.

    Tips for Using the Telkom Call Back Service

    • Be aware that there might be a limit to the number of call back requests you can send per day.
    • Ensure the recipient’s number is correctly entered and is an active Telkom number to avoid any issues.
    • If the call back service does not work, consider using other Telkom services like airtime transfer or borrowing airtime.

    Common Issues and Solutions

    • Double-check the recipient’s phone number to ensure it is correct.
    • If you experience network problems, wait a few moments and try sending the request again.
    • If you’ve reached the daily limit for call back requests, you may need to wait until the next day to send another request.

    Also Read: 10 Exciting Ways To Drive A Man Crazy In Bed

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    How To Save Battery On iPhone

    How To Send A Call Back With Telkom

     
    How To Send A CV via Email Using A Phone

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X