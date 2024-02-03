fbpx
    How To Send Money From South Africa To Kenya Via MPesa

    Transferring money internationally can be a daunting task, but with the convenience of mobile money services like M-Pesa, sending funds from South Africa to Kenya has never been easier. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of how to send money from South Africa to Kenya via Mpesa.

    Before initiating the transfer, it’s essential to understand how the process works. M-Pesa, a mobile money transfer service offered by Safaricom in Kenya, allows users to send and receive money, pay bills, and conduct other financial transactions using their mobile phones. In South Africa, various remittance services partner with M-Pesa to facilitate cross-border transfers seamlessly.

    1. Choose a Remittance Service

    To send money from South Africa to Kenya via M-Pesa, you’ll need to select a trusted remittance service provider that offers this service. Research different providers to compare fees, exchange rates, and transfer times to ensure you get the best deal.

    1. Register and Verify Your Account

    Once you’ve chosen a remittance service, you’ll need to register for an account and undergo the verification process. This typically involves providing your details and verifying your identity to comply with regulatory requirements.

    1. Initiate the Transfer

    After completing the registration process, you can initiate the transfer by following these steps:

    • Log in to your remittance service provider’s website or mobile app.
    • Select the option to send money to Kenya and enter the recipient’s details, including their M-Pesa mobile number.
    • Enter the amount you wish to send and review the transaction details, including any applicable fees and the exchange rate.
    • Confirm the transfer and proceed to make the payment using your preferred payment method, such as a bank transfer or credit/debit card.

    1. Receive Confirmation and Tracking Information

    Once the transfer is initiated, you’ll receive a confirmation notification with a tracking number or reference code. Keep this information handy for tracking the progress of your transfer and verifying the recipient’s receipt of funds.

    5. Funds Transfer to M-Pesa

    Upon successful processing of the transfer, the funds will be credited to the recipient’s M-Pesa account in Kenya. They will receive a notification from M-Pesa confirming the receipt of funds, and they can then access the money through their mobile phone to make payments, withdraw cash, or conduct other transactions.

