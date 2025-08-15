Sorting by date in Excel helps organize your data so you can easily view it in chronological order. Whether you are tracking sales, project timelines, or personal records, sorting by date can make your spreadsheet more organized and easier to understand. Excel offers built-in tools to arrange your dates in ascending order (oldest to newest) or descending order (newest to oldest). Here is how to sort by date in Excel.

Prepare Your Data

Make sure the column you want to sort contains properly formatted date entries. If your dates are stored as text, Excel may not sort them correctly, so you may need to convert them to date format first. You can do this by selecting the column, right-clicking, choosing “Format Cells,” and selecting the Date category. Select the Date Column

Click anywhere in the column that contains your dates. If your data has headers, ensure the first row contains a clear label, such as “Date” or “Order Date.” This will help Excel identify your header row and prevent it from being sorted with the rest of the data. Use the Sort Tool on the Ribbon

Go to the “Data” tab on the Excel ribbon. In the Sort & Filter group, you will see options such as “Sort Oldest to Newest” and “Sort Newest to Oldest.” Click the one you need based on how you want your dates arranged. Apply Custom Sorting if Needed

If your spreadsheet contains multiple columns and you want to keep related data together, use the “Sort” dialog box. Select your entire table, go to the Data tab, click “Sort,” and choose the column with your dates as the primary sorting column. You can then add levels to sort by other columns if necessary. Check Your Sorted Data

After sorting, review your spreadsheet to make sure all rows have been rearranged correctly and that related data still matches the correct dates. If something looks wrong, you can use the Undo button (Ctrl + Z) to revert the changes. Troubleshoot Sorting Issues

If sorting does not work as expected, it may be because the dates are stored as text or have inconsistent formatting. Reformatting the cells or using the “Text to Columns” tool can fix this.

