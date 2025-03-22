A great story begins with an engaging opening that grabs the reader’s attention and sets the stage for what’s to come. Whether you’re writing a novel, short story, or personal narrative, the way you start determines how compelling your story will be. A strong beginning establishes the mood, introduces key elements, and encourages the reader to continue. Here is how to start a story.
- Start with a Strong Hook
The first sentence of your story should intrigue the reader.
- Use a dramatic action – “The gunshot echoed through the empty street.”
- Introduce an intriguing fact – “Lena had seven days left to live, but she didn’t know it yet.”
- Begin with dialogue – “‘You have to promise me one thing,’ he whispered.”
A hook creates curiosity and makes the reader want to know what happens next.
- Introduce the Main Character
Your protagonist should be introduced early to establish a connection with the reader.
- Describe something unique about them – their personality, habits, or appearance.
- Show them in action to reveal their traits naturally.
- Make them relatable by giving them a goal, fear, or struggle.
A well-developed character keeps the reader emotionally invested in the story.
- Set the Scene
A clear setting helps the reader visualize the world of your story.
- Describe the location with sensory details—sights, sounds, and smells.
- Establish the time period if it’s relevant (past, present, or future).
- Use atmosphere to set the mood (a dark alley for suspense, a sunny park for a lighthearted scene).
The setting influences the tone of your story and makes it feel immersive.
- Establish the Conflict or Mystery
Every story needs tension to keep the reader engaged.
- Introduce a problem the character must solve.
- Create a sense of danger, urgency, or curiosity.
- Hint at a secret or unanswered question.
For example: She hadn’t spoken to her brother in ten years, but today, she found his name in her mailbox.
This sparks curiosity and keeps the reader wanting more.
- Decide on the Narrative Style
Your choice of narration shapes how the story unfolds.
- First-person (“I” perspective) makes it personal and intimate.
- Third-person (“he/she” perspective) allows for a broader view of events.
- Present tense creates immediacy, while past tense feels more reflective.
Choosing the right perspective helps set the tone and pace of the story.
- Keep It Simple and Engaging
Avoid overloading the beginning with too much background information.
- Show, don’t tell – let readers discover details naturally.
- Start with action or an emotional moment rather than long descriptions.
- Introduce only necessary details and build up the story gradually.
Also Read: How To Sit In An InterviewEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874