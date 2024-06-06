How To Stop A Debit Order With FNB

Managing your finances involves keeping track of recurring payments, including debit orders. If you need to stop a debit order from your First National Bank (FNB) account, follow these steps to ensure the process is smooth and hassle-free.

Step-by-Step Guide How to Stopping a Debit Order with FNB

Review Your Account Statements

Start by carefully examining your account statements to identify the specific debit order you wish to stop. Note down the details, such as the company’s name, the amount, and the date of the transaction.

Contact the Service Provider

Before approaching FNB, it’s advisable to contact the company initiating the debit order. Inform them of your intention to cancel the debit order and request written confirmation. This step helps prevent future disputes and ensures the company acknowledges your request.

Visit an FNB Branch

If you prefer in-person assistance, visit the nearest FNB branch. Bring your identification documents (ID or passport) and any relevant account information. Speak with a consultant and request to stop the debit order.

Use FNB Online Banking

To stop a debit order online, follow these steps Log in to your FNB online banking account. Navigate to the “Accounts” tab. Select the account from which the debit order is deducted. Click on “My Debit Orders.” Find the debit order you want to stop and select it. Follow the prompts to dispute and stop the debit order.



Use the FNB Mobile App

If you prefer using your mobile device, you can also stop a debit order through the FNB mobile app: Open the FNB app and log in with your credentials. Tap on “Accounts.” Select the account from which the debit order is deducted. Tap on “My Debit Orders.” Locate the debit order you wish to stop and select it. Follow the prompts to dispute and stop the debit order.



Confirm the Dispute

Whether you’re stopping the debit order online, via the app, or at a branch, you’ll need to confirm your request to dispute and stop the debit order. Make sure to get a confirmation that the debit order has been successfully stopped.

Monitor Your Account

After a few days, check your account to ensure the debit order has been cancelled. Monitor your account around the usual debit order date to confirm no further deductions are made.

Keep Records

Maintain records of all communications with the service provider and FNB regarding the cancellation of the debit order. This includes emails, confirmation messages, and any other documentation that serves as proof of your request.

Additional Tips

Take action well before the next debit order date to prevent it from being processed while your cancellation request is pending.

Regularly review your bank statements to ensure no unauthorized debit orders are processed.

Familiarize yourself with the rules and regulations regarding debit orders in South Africa to understand your rights and responsibilities.

