Shoulder injuries are common among athletes and individuals involved in physical activities. Properly strapping the shoulder can provide stability and support, aiding in the recovery process and preventing further damage. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to strap a shoulder effectively.

Step-by-Step Guide to Strapping a Shoulder

Materials

Before you begin, ensure you have the necessary materials: adhesive tape (preferably sports or medical tape), scissors (to cut the tape), and optionally, skin-prep wipes if using a tape that requires skin contact.

Positioning

Position the person comfortably, either sitting upright or lying down with the shoulder exposed and relaxed. Ensure the area is clean and dry to promote better adhesion of the tape.

Anchor the Tape

Start by anchoring the tape just below the shoulder blade on the back. Begin with a strip of tape horizontally across the back, adhering it firmly but not too tightly. This serves as the base for further strapping.

Create Support Strips

Cut several strips of tape, each about 8-10 inches long, depending on the size of the shoulder and the type of support needed. Round off the edges of each strip to prevent them from peeling off prematurely.

Apply the Support Strips

Starting from the anchored tape on the back, gently bring each strip around the shoulder, overlapping them slightly for better support. Ensure each strip is applied smoothly and without wrinkles to avoid discomfort or skin irritation.

Cross-Strapping for Stability

For additional stability, consider applying diagonal strips across the shoulder joint. These strips should form an ‘X’ shape over the front and back of the shoulder, providing comprehensive support and restricting excessive movement.

Test Range of Motion

After strapping, gently test the person’s range of motion in the shoulder. They should feel supported without restriction in normal movements. If there is any discomfort or restriction, adjust the tension of the tape or reapply as needed.

Check Comfort and Fit

Ensure the strapping feels comfortable and supportive. The tape should not be too tight, causing circulation issues, nor too loose, risking ineffective support. Monitor the person wearing the strapping for any signs of discomfort or irritation.

Remove Safely

When it’s time to remove the strapping, carefully peel it off in the direction of hair growth to minimize discomfort. Use a gentle adhesive remover if necessary, followed by cleaning the skin with mild soap and water.

