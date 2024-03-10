Capturing screenshots on your Samsung device is a handy feature that allows you to save and share important information, memorable moments, or interesting content with ease. Whether you’re using a Samsung smartphone, tablet, or wearable device, learning how to take a screenshot is a valuable skill. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the various methods how to take a screenshot on Samsung devices.

For most Samsung devices, including smartphones and tablets, the simplest way to take a screenshot is by using a combination of hardware buttons.

Press and hold the Power button (located on the side or top edge of the device) and the Volume Down button (usually found on the opposite side) simultaneously.

Hold both buttons down for a few seconds until you see or hear a confirmation that the screenshot has been captured.

The screen will briefly flash, and you may hear a camera shutter sound, indicating that the screenshot has been saved.

How to Take a Screenshot on Samsung Using Palm Swipe Gesture

On some Samsung smartphones, you can take a screenshot using a palm swipe gesture.

Go to the Settings app on your device and navigate to “Advanced features” or “Motions and gestures.”

Enable the “Palm swipe to capture” option if it’s not already turned on.

Once enabled, simply place the side of your palm on one edge of the screen and swipe it across to the other edge in a horizontal motion.

If done correctly, you should see or hear a confirmation that the screenshot has been captured.

How to Take a Screenshot on Samsung Using S Pen

If you own a Samsung Galaxy Note device with an S Pen stylus, you can take screenshots using the S Pen’s built-in features.

Remove the S Pen from its slot to activate Air Command, or simply hover the S Pen over the screen and press the button on the stylus.

Tap on the “Screen write” option from the Air Command menu.

The device will capture a screenshot of the current screen and open it in the S Note app, where you can annotate, edit, or share the screenshot as needed.

How To Take A Screenshot On Samsung Using Bixby Voice Assistant

If your Samsung device supports Bixby, the built-in voice assistant, you can take screenshots using voice commands.

Simply say, “Hey Bixby, take a screenshot,” or “Hey Bixby, capture the screen,” to activate the voice assistant.

Bixby will automatically capture a screenshot of the current screen and save it to your device’s gallery.

Also Read: How To Screen Record On iPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide