Capturing screenshots on your Samsung device is a handy feature that allows you to save and share important information, memorable moments, or interesting content with ease. Whether you’re using a Samsung smartphone, tablet, or wearable device, learning how to take a screenshot is a valuable skill. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the various methods how to take a screenshot on Samsung devices.
-
How to Take a Screenshot on Samsung Using Hardware Buttons
- For most Samsung devices, including smartphones and tablets, the simplest way to take a screenshot is by using a combination of hardware buttons.
- Press and hold the Power button (located on the side or top edge of the device) and the Volume Down button (usually found on the opposite side) simultaneously.
- Hold both buttons down for a few seconds until you see or hear a confirmation that the screenshot has been captured.
- The screen will briefly flash, and you may hear a camera shutter sound, indicating that the screenshot has been saved.
-
How to Take a Screenshot on Samsung Using Palm Swipe Gesture
- On some Samsung smartphones, you can take a screenshot using a palm swipe gesture.
- Go to the Settings app on your device and navigate to “Advanced features” or “Motions and gestures.”
- Enable the “Palm swipe to capture” option if it’s not already turned on.
- Once enabled, simply place the side of your palm on one edge of the screen and swipe it across to the other edge in a horizontal motion.
- If done correctly, you should see or hear a confirmation that the screenshot has been captured.
-
How to Take a Screenshot on Samsung Using S Pen
- If you own a Samsung Galaxy Note device with an S Pen stylus, you can take screenshots using the S Pen’s built-in features.
- Remove the S Pen from its slot to activate Air Command, or simply hover the S Pen over the screen and press the button on the stylus.
- Tap on the “Screen write” option from the Air Command menu.
- The device will capture a screenshot of the current screen and open it in the S Note app, where you can annotate, edit, or share the screenshot as needed.
-
How To Take A Screenshot On Samsung Using Bixby Voice Assistant
- If your Samsung device supports Bixby, the built-in voice assistant, you can take screenshots using voice commands.
- Simply say, “Hey Bixby, take a screenshot,” or “Hey Bixby, capture the screen,” to activate the voice assistant.
- Bixby will automatically capture a screenshot of the current screen and save it to your device’s gallery.
Also Read: How To Screen Record On iPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide
