A doek is a versatile headwrap that can be worn with different hairstyles, including braids. Whether you want to protect your braids, style them for a special occasion, or simply change your look, tying a doek with braids can create an elegant and fashionable appearance. With the right techniques, you can achieve a neat and secure wrap that enhances your style. Here is how to tie a doek with braids.

Choose a Suitable Doek

When tying a doek over braids, pick a fabric that is wide and long enough to cover your hair comfortably. Ankara, cotton, or jersey materials work well because they grip the braids better and stay in place without constant adjustment.

Prepare Your Braids

Before wrapping, gather your braids neatly. You can tie them into a bun, ponytail, or simply let them hang depending on the style you want. A high bun works best for turban styles, while loose braids allow for a more casual wrap.

Place the Doek on Your Head

Position the doek at the back of your head and bring both ends forward. Ensure the braids are completely tucked in if you want full coverage, or leave some out at the front for a stylish blend of hair and fabric.

Tie the Base Knot

Cross the two ends of the doek at the front and tie a secure knot. This knot will act as the foundation of your style. Adjust the tightness so that it holds your braids firmly without causing discomfort.

Create Your Style

Depending on your preference, you can twist the ends into a rope and wrap them around each other to form a turban, fold them into a bow, or wrap them back towards the nape for a simple knot. The braids add volume, which makes the doek look more stylish and structured.

Secure and Tidy Up

Once you have styled the doek, tuck in any loose ends neatly. If the fabric is slippery, use pins to keep it in place. Smooth out the fabric to avoid bulges and adjust the wrap so it frames your face beautifully.

Also Read: How To Sleep With A Kidney Stent