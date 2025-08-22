A saree is a traditional garment worn by women in South Asia, admired for its grace and versatility. It usually measures about six to nine yards of fabric and can be draped in different styles. Knowing how to tie a saree properly enhances its beauty and ensures comfort, whether for everyday wear or special occasions. Here is how to tie a saree.

Wear the Base Clothing

Before draping the saree, put on a petticoat and blouse. The petticoat, usually tied firmly at the waist, provides a base for tucking the saree. The blouse should fit well and complement the saree fabric and design.

Tuck the Saree Around the Waist

Start with the plain end of the saree. Tuck it into the waistband of the petticoat slightly to the right of your navel. Wrap it once around your waist from right to left and tuck it in neatly to secure the base.

Make the Pleats

With the fabric in front, gather about five to seven pleats of equal width. Each pleat should be around four to five inches wide. Hold them together and tuck the pleats into the petticoat at the waist, directly below the navel, ensuring they face left and fall evenly.

Drape the Pallu

After securing the pleats, take the remaining fabric and wrap it once more around your waist. Then drape the loose end, called the pallu, over your left shoulder. Adjust the length so it reaches the back of your knees or slightly lower, depending on your preference.

Secure and Style the Pallu

You can let the pallu hang freely for a traditional look or pleat it neatly and pin it to the shoulder for a more formal style. Using safety pins helps keep everything in place, especially if you will be moving around a lot.

Final Adjustments

Smooth out the pleats and adjust the drape so it sits comfortably and elegantly. Make sure the saree is neither too tight nor too loose, allowing you to walk and sit easily.

