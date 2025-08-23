Bitcoin trading has become a popular way to invest in digital currency, and platforms like Luno make it simple for beginners and experienced users alike. Luno provides a secure and user-friendly environment where you can buy, sell, and store Bitcoin. Knowing the process step by step ensures safe and successful trading. Here is how to trade Bitcoin on Luno.

Create a Luno Account

Visit the Luno website or download the mobile app. Sign up using your email address and create a strong password. You will need to verify your email before gaining access to your account. This ensures security and prepares your profile for trading.

Verify Your Identity

To comply with regulations, Luno requires identity verification. Upload a valid ID, such as a passport or national ID card, and a clear selfie. Verification allows you to deposit larger amounts, withdraw funds, and use all trading features without restrictions.

Deposit Money into Your Wallet

Once verified, add funds to your Luno wallet. You can deposit using bank transfer, mobile money, or other local payment methods depending on your country. The deposited money appears in your Luno account balance and can now be used to buy Bitcoin.

Buy Bitcoin

Go to the “Buy” section and choose Bitcoin. Enter the amount you want to purchase and confirm the transaction. The Bitcoin will be added to your Luno wallet instantly at the current market rate. You can also set price alerts to buy when the value suits you.

Sell Bitcoin

When you want to cash out, go to the “Sell” option in the app or website. Enter the amount of Bitcoin you want to sell, and Luno will exchange it for your local currency. The funds will be credited to your Luno wallet, and you can withdraw them to your bank account or mobile wallet.

Use the Exchange for Advanced Trading

For those with experience, Luno’s exchange platform offers advanced features like market and limit orders. This allows you to trade Bitcoin at your chosen price and manage your investments more actively.

Keep Your Account Secure

Enable two-factor authentication and never share your login details. Regularly update your passwords and be cautious of phishing attempts. Security is as important as trading itself when dealing with cryptocurrencies.

Also Read: How To Tie A Saree