    How to Transfer Money from M-Pesa to KCB Account: A Step-by-Step Guide

    Transferring money from your M-Pesa account to your KCB (Kenya Commercial Bank) account is a straightforward process that involves a few simple steps. Here’s a guide on how to transfer money from M-Pesa to KCB account.

    1. Ensure Sufficient M-Pesa Balance

    • Before initiating the transfer, ensure that your M-Pesa account has sufficient funds to cover the amount you intend to transfer to your KCB account.

    1. Access M-Pesa Menu

    • On your mobile phone, navigate to the M-Pesa menu. This is usually accessible through the Safaricom menu or by dialing *123#.

    1. Select Lipa Na M-Pesa

    • Once in the M-Pesa menu, choose the “Lipa Na M-Pesa” option. This is the section that deals with payments and transfers.

    1. Choose Pay Bill

    • In the “Lipa Na M-Pesa” menu, select the “Pay Bill” option. This is the gateway for making payments to various institutions, including banks.

    1. Enter KCB Business Number

    • Enter the KCB business number. For KCB, the business number is 522522.

    1. Enter Your KCB Account Number

    • Input your KCB account number as the account number. Ensure that you enter the correct account details to avoid any transfer errors.

    1. Enter the Amount

    • Specify the amount you want to transfer from your M-Pesa account to your KCB account. Double-check to ensure accuracy.

    1. Enter M-Pesa PIN

    • You will be prompted to enter your M-Pesa PIN to authorize the transaction. Input your PIN securely to complete the process.

    1. Confirm the Transaction

    • Review the details of the transaction displayed on your screen. If everything is accurate, confirm the transaction to initiate the transfer.

    1. Receive Confirmation SMS

    • After successfully completing the transfer, you will receive a confirmation SMS from M-Pesa indicating that the funds have been sent to your KCB account.

    1. Check KCB Account

    • Verify the transaction by checking your KCB account balance. The transferred amount should reflect in your KCB account.

    Congratulations! You have successfully transferred money from your M-Pesa account to your KCB account. Keep in mind that transaction fees may apply, and it’s advisable to confirm the charges with both M-Pesa and KCB before initiating the transfer. That is how to transfer money from M-Pesa to KCB account.

