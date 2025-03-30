A gas stove is a convenient and efficient way to cook, providing instant heat and precise temperature control. If you’re using one for the first time or need a refresher, it’s important to follow the correct steps to ensure safety. Here’s how to turn on a gas stove properly.

Check for Gas Supply

Before turning on the stove, make sure that gas is available:

If using a piped gas connection , ensure the main supply valve is open.

, ensure the main supply valve is open. If using a gas cylinder , check that the regulator is securely connected and turned on.

, check that the regulator is securely connected and turned on. Listen for any hissing sounds or smell gas before lighting—if you detect a leak, do not proceed and ventilate the area immediately.

Turn the Knob to Release Gas

Locate the burner control knob corresponding to the burner you want to use.

Push the knob inward and turn it counterclockwise to release gas.

to release gas. You should hear a faint hissing sound, indicating that gas is flowing.

Ignite the Burner

Depending on your stove type, you can ignite the burner in different ways:

Using an Automatic Ignition Stove

Most modern gas stoves have an auto-ignition system.

system. Simply turn the burner knob to the ignition position; a spark will light the gas automatically.

will light the gas automatically. Once the flame appears, adjust the knob to control the heat.

Using a Manual Lighter or Matchstick

If your stove does not have an automatic igniter, you’ll need to light it manually .

. Turn the burner knob to release gas and quickly bring a lit matchstick or lighter close to the burner.

or close to the burner. Once the flame ignites, adjust the knob to the desired heat level.

Adjust the Flame

A blue flame indicates proper combustion and efficient burning.

indicates proper combustion and efficient burning. A yellow or orange flame may indicate incomplete combustion or a dirty burner.

may indicate incomplete combustion or a dirty burner. Turn the knob to increase or decrease the flame based on your cooking needs.

Safety Tips While Using a Gas Stove

Always light the burner immediately after turning the knob to avoid gas buildup.

after turning the knob to avoid gas buildup. Never leave the stove unattended while cooking.

while cooking. Ensure proper ventilation to avoid gas accumulation.

to avoid gas accumulation. Turn off the gas supply when not in use, especially for cylinder-based stoves.

Regularly clean burner holes to maintain a steady flame.

Also Read: How To Thicken Curry