    How To Unblock A Sink

    A blocked sink can be a frustrating problem, causing slow drainage and unpleasant odors. Fortunately, you don’t always need a plumber to fix it. With a few simple home remedies and tools, you can unclog your sink and restore proper drainage. Here’s how to unblock a sink effectively.

    1. Remove Visible Blockages

    Start by checking if food scraps, hair, or soap scum are causing the clog.

    • Wear gloves and remove any debris stuck in the drain opening.
    • Use a sink strainer to prevent further buildup.
    1. Pour Boiling Water

    Boiling water can break down grease and soap residue.

    • Boil a kettle of water and pour it directly down the drain.
    • Wait a few minutes to see if the blockage clears.
    • Repeat if necessary.

    This method works best for grease-related clogs but may not be effective for solid blockages.

    1. Use Baking Soda and Vinegar

    A natural and effective way to clear sink blockages is with baking soda and vinegar.

    • Pour ½ cup of baking soda down the drain.
    • Follow with 1 cup of white vinegar.
    • Let the mixture fizz for about 10–15 minutes.
    • Rinse with hot water.

    This reaction helps break down debris and dissolve minor clogs.

    1. Use a Plunger

    A plunger creates pressure that can dislodge stubborn clogs.

    • Fill the sink with enough water to cover the plunger’s rubber base.
    • Place the plunger over the drain and press down firmly.
    • Pump up and down several times, then quickly pull the plunger away.
    • Check if the water starts draining.

    Repeat the process if needed.

    1. Try a Drain Snake or Wire Hanger
    If the clog is deeper in the pipes, a drain snake or wire hanger can help.

    • Insert a plumbing snake into the drain and twist it to break up the blockage.
    • If using a wire hanger, straighten it and carefully push it into the drain to hook debris.
    • Pull out any trapped material and rinse the drain with hot water.
    1. Check the U-Bend (P-Trap)

    If other methods fail, the clog may be in the U-bend under the sink.

    • Place a bucket under the pipe to catch water.
    • Unscrew the U-bend and remove any trapped debris.
    • Reattach the pipe and run water to test the drainage.
    1. Prevent Future Clogs
    • Avoid pouring grease, coffee grounds, or food scraps down the drain.
    • Use a sink strainer to catch debris.
    • Regularly flush the drain with hot water to prevent buildup.

