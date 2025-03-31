Parental Guidance (PG) settings on DStv help control what content can be viewed, especially for children. If a PG restriction is blocking a channel or program, you can easily unblock it by adjusting the parental control settings. Here’s how to unblock PG on DStv.

Access the Parental Control Settings

Press the DStv remote’s Menu/Home button .

. Scroll to Settings and select Parental Control .

and select . Enter your four-digit PIN (default is 1234 unless changed).

Adjust PG Restrictions

Once inside Parental Control, you can modify the PG settings:

Select PG Settings or Blocking Options .

or . Find the PG rating that is restricting your content.

that is restricting your content. Change it to a less restrictive setting or disable it.

Remove Channel Restrictions

If a specific channel is blocked:

Go to Blocked Channels in the Parental Control menu.

in the Parental Control menu. Select the channel and choose Unblock .

. Enter your PIN to confirm.

Reset Parental Control PIN (If Forgotten)

If you can’t remember your PIN, reset it:

Go to the DStv website or use the DStv Self Service App .

or use the . Select Reset PIN and follow the instructions.

and follow the instructions. If needed, contact DStv Customer Support for assistance.

Also Read: How To Tie A Xhosa Doek