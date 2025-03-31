Parental Guidance (PG) settings on DStv help control what content can be viewed, especially for children. If a PG restriction is blocking a channel or program, you can easily unblock it by adjusting the parental control settings. Here’s how to unblock PG on DStv.
- Access the Parental Control Settings
- Press the DStv remote’s Menu/Home button.
- Scroll to Settings and select Parental Control.
- Enter your four-digit PIN (default is 1234 unless changed).
- Adjust PG Restrictions
Once inside Parental Control, you can modify the PG settings:
- Select PG Settings or Blocking Options.
- Find the PG rating that is restricting your content.
- Change it to a less restrictive setting or disable it.
- Remove Channel Restrictions
If a specific channel is blocked:
- Go to Blocked Channels in the Parental Control menu.
- Select the channel and choose Unblock.
- Enter your PIN to confirm.
- Reset Parental Control PIN (If Forgotten)
If you can’t remember your PIN, reset it:
- Go to the DStv website or use the DStv Self Service App.
- Select Reset PIN and follow the instructions.
- If needed, contact DStv Customer Support for assistance.
