Unfollowing everyone on Instagram can be a strategic move to declutter your feed, regain control over your social media experience, or start fresh. While Instagram doesn’t provide a built-in feature to unfollow all accounts at once, you can achieve this goal with a few simple steps. Here’s a comprehensive guide how to unfollow everyone on Instagram.

Assess Your Current Following

Before you start unfollowing, take a moment to review the accounts you currently follow. This will help you understand who you want to unfollow and why. Go to your profile and tap on the “Following” count to see a list of all the accounts. Consider if you want to unfollow everyone or just specific accounts.

Manually Unfollow Accounts

The most straightforward method to unfollow accounts is to do it manually:

Open the Instagram App: Launch Instagram and log into your account. Go to Your Profile: Tap on your profile picture at the bottom right corner to access your profile. View Your Following List: Tap on the “Following” count to see all the accounts you follow. Unfollow Accounts: Next to each account, you’ll see a “Following” button. Tap this button to unfollow the account. It will change to “Follow” once you’ve successfully unfollowed them. Repeat this process for each account.

While this method is effective, it can be time-consuming, especially if you follow a large number of accounts.

Use a Third-Party Tool

For those with a significant number of accounts to unfollow, using a third-party tool can save time. Several apps and services offer mass unfollowing features. However, be cautious when using these tools as they require access to your Instagram account and could potentially compromise your privacy or security.

Here’s how to use a third-party tool:

Choose a Reputable Tool: Research and select a trusted tool or app designed for managing Instagram accounts. Look for reviews and ensure the tool is reputable. Log In: Follow the tool’s instructions to log in to your Instagram account. Select Unfollow Option: Most tools provide an option to unfollow all accounts or selectively unfollow. Choose the option to unfollow all or the specific accounts you wish to remove. Confirm Actions: Confirm your choice and let the tool process the unfollowing. This may take some time depending on the number of accounts.

Avoid Instagram Limits

Instagram has limitations on the number of actions you can perform within a specific timeframe to prevent spam. If you’re manually unfollowing accounts or using a tool, avoid doing too many actions at once. Spamming Instagram with too many unfollow requests in a short period can lead to temporary blocks or restrictions on your account.

Check for Unfollow Success

After unfollowing accounts, it’s a good idea to verify that the process was successful. Go back to your profile and tap the “Following” count to ensure that the number of accounts you follow reflects the changes.

Review Your Feed

Once you’ve unfollowed the desired accounts, review your feed to ensure it now displays content that aligns with your interests and preferences. You may need to follow new accounts that match your updated interests.

Consider Privacy Settings

If your goal is to maintain a more curated feed, consider adjusting your privacy settings instead of unfollowing everyone. You can use features such as “Close Friends” lists for more personalized content and manage who can interact with your posts.

Regularly Review Your Following List

To keep your feed relevant, make it a habit to periodically review your following list and adjust as needed. This practice helps ensure that your Instagram experience remains enjoyable and aligned with your current interests.

