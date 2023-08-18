How To Upload A Song On Audiomack

Audiomack has become a popular platform for artists to showcase their musical talents to a wide audience.

Whether you’re a budding artist or an established musician, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to upload your song on Audiomack.

Step 1: Create an Audiomack Account

Before you begin, make sure you have an Audiomack account. If you don’t have one, sign up on their official website or mobile app. You can use your email or social media accounts to create an account.

Step 2: Log In to Your Account

Log in to your Audiomack account using your credentials. Once logged in, you’ll be ready to start uploading your music.

Step 3: Click on the “Upload” Button

Locate and click on the “Upload” button. This is typically found on the top navigation bar of the Audiomack website or in the main menu of the mobile app.

Step 4: Choose Your Song File

Click on the “Choose File” button to select the audio file you want to upload. Audiomack supports various audio formats, including MP3 and WAV. Select the song from your computer or device.

Step 5: Fill in Song Information

After uploading the audio file, you’ll need to provide essential details about the song:

Title: Enter the title of your song.

Artist Name: Input your artist name or band name.

Album (Optional): If the song is part of an album, you can provide the album name.

Genre: Choose the appropriate genre that best represents your music.

Tags (Optional): Add relevant tags that describe the mood, style, or theme of your song.

Step 6: Add Cover Art

Upload an eye-catching cover art for your song.

This visual element will be displayed alongside your music and can help attract listeners. Make sure the cover art follows Audiomack’s guidelines and is of high quality.

Step 7: Select Privacy Settings

Choose the privacy settings for your song. You can make it public, private, or password-protected. Public songs are accessible to everyone, while private songs are only visible to you. Password-protected songs require a password for access.

Step 8: Add Description and Lyrics

Write a captivating description of your song. You can share the inspiration behind the song, the story it tells, or any interesting tidbits. If your song has lyrics, you can also add them to provide listeners with a complete experience.

Step 9: Choose Licensing and Distribution

Indicate whether your song is copyrighted or not, and select your preferred licensing option. Additionally, you can choose if you want Audiomack to distribute your song to other platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Step 10: Upload and Publish

Double-check all the information you’ve entered and make sure it’s accurate. Once you’re satisfied, click the “Upload” or “Publish” button to release your song into the Audiomack universe.

Step 11: Promote Your Song

After your song is live, it’s time to promote it. Share it on your social media platforms, collaborate with influencers, and engage with your audience to get more listeners and feedback.

Congratulations! Your song is now available for the world to hear on Audiomack. Keep track of your song’s performance using Audiomack’s analytics and continue creating and sharing your music with a wider audience.

