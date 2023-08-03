How To Upload Result On JAMB Portal: A Step-By-Step Guide

Uploading your result on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) portal is a crucial step in the process of applying for admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Whether you are a candidate seeking admission through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or the Direct Entry (DE) route, uploading your O’Level result is a mandatory requirement.

In this step-by-step guide, we will walk you through the process of uploading your result on the JAMB portal.

Step 1: Obtain Your O’Level Result

Before you can proceed with uploading your result on the JAMB portal, you must have your O’Level result handy.

This includes the West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Examination Council (NECO), or any other recognized O’Level result.

Step 2: Visit the JAMB eFacility Portal

To begin the uploading process, visit the JAMB eFacility portal at: https://www.jamb.gov.ng/efacility

Step 3: Log In to Your JAMB Profile

Log in to your JAMB profile using your registered email address and password. If you have forgotten your password, you can use the “Forgot Password” option to reset it.

Step 4: Access the JAMB e-Facility Dashboard

Once you are logged in, you will be taken to the JAMB e-Facility dashboard, which contains various services and options.

Step 5: Click on “Upload O’Level Result”

On the JAMB e-Facility dashboard, click on the “Upload O’Level Result” option. This will take you to the next page where you can proceed with the uploading process.

Step 6: Select Your Examination Type

On the “Upload O’Level Result” page, you will be required to select the type of examination you are uploading. This could be WAEC, NECO, or any other recognized O’Level examination.

Step 7: Enter Your O’Level Result Details

Enter your O’Level examination details, including the examination year, examination number, and the subjects you passed in the required fields.

Step 8: Upload Your O’Level Result

After entering the required details, you will be prompted to upload scanned copies of your O’Level result. Ensure that the scanned copies are clear and legible. Save the scanned documents in PDF or JPEG format, as specified on the portal.

Step 9: Review and Submit

Before finalizing the upload, carefully review the information and the uploaded documents to ensure they are accurate and complete. Once you are satisfied, click on the “Submit” button to complete the process.

Step 10: Print Your JAMB Admission Letter

After successfully uploading your O’Level result, you may need to print your JAMB admission letter, which serves as evidence of your successful result upload. To do this, go back to the JAMB e-Facility dashboard and select the “Print Admission Letter” option.

Important Notes

Ensure that you have a stable internet connection while uploading your result to avoid any disruptions.

Double-check all the information and documents before submitting to prevent errors.

If you encounter any issues during the uploading process, you can reach out to JAMB’s support or visit a JAMB office for assistance.

Uploading your O’Level result on the JAMB portal is a crucial step in the admission process, and it is essential to do it accurately and promptly. By following this step-by-step guide, you can successfully upload your result and proceed with your application for admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

