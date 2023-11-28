How to View Instagram Stories Anonymously: A Quick Guide

Instagram Stories provide a glimpse into the lives of users, but sometimes you might want to view them without leaving a trace. Here’s a guide on how to view Instagram Stories anonymously:

Several third-party apps claim to allow anonymous viewing of Instagram Stories. However, be cautious as these apps might violate Instagram’s terms of service and compromise your account security. Here’s a general process:

Download and install a reputable third-party app.

Log in with your Instagram credentials.

Use the app’s interface to view Stories anonymously.

Airplane Mode Method

This method involves using your phone’s airplane mode to prevent Instagram from marking the Stories as viewed. Here’s how:

Open Instagram and let the Stories load.

Turn on airplane mode to disable internet connectivity.

Go back to Instagram, view the Stories, and close the app.

Turn off airplane mode.

Please note that this method may not work consistently as Instagram constantly updates its features.

Creating a ‘Close Friends’ List

Instagram allows users to share Stories with a selected audience using the ‘Close Friends’ feature. If you are on someone’s Close Friends list, your viewing won’t be visible. However, this doesn’t provide true anonymity.

Request to be added to the user’s Close Friends list.

Once added, view their Stories without leaving any visible footprint.

Using a Secondary Account

Create a secondary Instagram account to view Stories anonymously. Be cautious, as using multiple accounts may violate Instagram’s policies, and account security should be a priority.

Create a new Instagram account.

Follow the user whose Stories you want to view.

Use the secondary account to view Stories.

Browser Method

This method involves using a web browser instead of the Instagram app.

Open Instagram on a web browser.

Log in to your account.

View Stories without the owner being notified.

Keep in mind that Instagram’s features are subject to change, and methods for anonymous viewing may become less effective over time. Additionally, always prioritize privacy and adhere to Instagram’s terms of service to avoid any potential account issues.

Note

Be cautious when using third-party apps, and consider the potential risks, including account security and data privacy. Always prioritize using official and secure methods provided by Instagram to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience on the platform.

Remember, respecting others’ privacy is crucial in online interactions, and using these methods should be in line with ethical considerations and platform policies.

